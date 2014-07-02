How T-Mobile’s Alleged Fraud Could Completely Change The Mobile Industry

As you may have heard, T-Mobile stands accused by the FTC of hiding ripoff charges. And it means T-Mobile is in serious trouble, but they’re not the only ones. The fallout of this, if it’s true and the investigation spreads, could be enormous.
What is T-Mobile accused of doing, exactly?
Essentially, assisting in fraud by hiding fake charges you didn’t even sign up for in your phone bill, what’s often called “cramming” in the mobile industry. Basically, you get signed up for a service that charges $10 a month that sends you celebrity gossip, or fart noises, or whatever. Not only is T-Mobile accused of hiding these charges, and taking their cut, they’re also accused of failing to offer proper refunds and keeping consumers in the dark about what’s driving up their phone bill.
I’m a T-Mobile customer. Am I getting ripped off?
Quite possibly! Apparently many ‘customers’ never even signed up for the service they were being billed for, forget actually receiving that service, and in some case merchants just started billing random phone numbers they purchased. The problem is that you might not be aware of this unless you examined your bill very, very closely.
This seems largely T-Mobile’s problem.
And you’d be right, except for one thing: This is the first time the government has gone after a phone provider for cramming. And depending on what they decide, it means everyone else is on the chopping block too. T-Mobile isn’t even pretending cramming isn’t happening, and if it’s happening on one network, it’s probably happening on others.
How much money are we talking about here?
Hundreds of millions, just from T-Mobile. And that’s the tip of the iceberg; if other mobile providers get sucked into this, it could mean billions going back to customers.
So they get some egg on their face, I get some beer money, what’s the big deal?
The big deal is this: If T-Mobile loses hundreds of millions of dollars, that will kill it on the stock market and quite possibly kill the company. Sprint, which isn’t well off, would almost certainly get wiped out. Lots of smaller mobile carriers also probably have cramming problems, also probably took the money, and would also essentially be wiped out. The only companies with a reasonable chance of surviving this are AT&T and Verizon.
Would such infrastructure be allowed to just rot?
No, it would probably be picked up. The likeliest candidate? Google. How would you feel about the world’s biggest data collector not only building the software of your phone, but providing it the bandwidth? Figure that out now, because it might be relevant sooner than you think.
Honestly, I’d be okay with Google taking over if it comes to that. We all already traded our privacy away for shitty internet and terrible cell carriers. I’d like if shit just worked.
I say they use the fine money to fix their shitty coverage area. That would make me forgive them.
Am I the only one cynical enough to think that nothing major will come out of this? No one is going to jail, no company is going bankrupt, Google isn’t buying anything and won’t be coming to save us all. Hell, I’d be genuinely surprised if any company president or CEO even lost their job over this. And even if they do, they’ll walk away with an 8-figure payout. T-Mobile may have to pay some money back, or pay some fines, but then it will just be back to business as usual. And what are any of us going to do about it? Not a goddamn thing.
This. The US government has demonstrated time and again they are willing to bend over for large corporations
This came about because the FTC was trying to negotiate with T-Mobile and decided they were sick of their dissembling. So I’m guessing the intent is to get some fallout going.
Pretty much.
FTC isn’t known for their kindness when it comes to enforcement
I’ve had TMobile for 11 years. I’ve decided I want….
*drumroll*
$11 million.
I have prepaid service with TMobile so I doubt this is an issue for me. I would imagine a lot of people opt for prepaid with them.
I was once the victim of “cramming” though. I remember putting my landline number in some web site and that was all they needed in order to charge me extra for my monthly phone bill. That seems outrageous to me, I could just input the numbers of everyone I don’t like in order to screw them?
Well, you could sell them to somebody unethical.
T-Mobile is currently blocking the ability to view your bill online at the moment…
the shadiness continues!
Finally. They’ve been doing this for years.
They probably won’t “refund” your money, they’ll just credit your monthly bill $0.49 per month for the next 37 years. Seems fair.
Anyone have an example of a bill with this occurring?