The fake news beast just won’t stop. Earlier on Friday, rumors began about Instagram beginning to notify users when other people take a screenshot of their photos. Here’s how that tale began…

Instagram now tells you if someone takes a screenshot. Be careful 😂 pic.twitter.com/M3vd7MkQau — ️ (@imWaavey) November 24, 2016

Soon, the rumor spread like wildfire with a side of stalk-y panic.

Instagram is now telling people when you screenshot their stuff. pic.twitter.com/zBKNVAuSkJ — Common White Girl (@CommonWhiteGirI) November 25, 2016