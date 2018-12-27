Getty Image

Instagram users were taken by surprise on Thursday when a new update spiraled their feeds into chaos by completely changing the way people engage with the app. Instead of a vertical scroll, the social media platform briefly changed to a horizontal feed — similar to Instagram stories — in which users would have to manually swipe from one post to the next.

In addition to only being able to view a single post at a time, the new layout also apparently resulted in comments being displayed much more prominently. Suffice to say, people were not amused, as many flocked to Twitter to complain about the surprise update.

What the heck @instagram ?!! Have you been drinking?!! — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) December 27, 2018

This new Instagram update pic.twitter.com/9rzcn607uF — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) December 27, 2018