Jimmy Fallon's First 'Tonight Show' Hashtag Conversation Is With Jonah Hill And #SurpriseCameo

02.20.14 2 Comments

Jimmy Fallon reprised one of the most viral gags from his Late Night tenure last night when he recruited Jonah Hill to sit down for a rapid-fire, hashtag-heavy conversation. The dated pop culture references and over-the-top Twitter lingo predictably got out of hand.

Fallon, of course, similarly lampooned society’s deplorable dependency on hashtags in an entertaining conversation with Justin Timberlake last November. So, who did it better? The original was a classic, but the superb cameo near the end of last night’s Fallon-Hill edition closed the gap a little. Here’s the inaugural #Hashtag sketch, for comparison’s sake:

