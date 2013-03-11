Meet Ralph Baer, The Inventor Of The Video Game

Editor-in-Chief
03.11.13

From Wikipedia: “In 2006, (Ralph Baer) was awarded the National Medal of Technology for inventing the home console for video games and spawning the video game industry.” With that established, this, from PBS Digital Studios, was delightful to watch, if only to see Baer getting some recognition he so justly deserves. Everyone should know this man’s name and what he contributed to the world.

Ralph Baer is often called the father of video games. His invention, the Magnavox Odyssey, was the first home console system. Last year he celebrated his 90th birthday the same year the Odyssey turned 40. Here he talks about those early days of video game history and why now, at 90 years old, he’s still inventing.

Did you know that Baer also invented the game Simon? Well he did! Dude is a damn stud. Enjoy.

