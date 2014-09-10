The Internet Reacted To Apple’s Special Event With Typical Grace And Aplomb

Yesterday, Apple held a special event to announce their Apple Watch, the new iPhone 6, whatever the hell Apple Pay is, and a free U2 album on iTunes. What the Internet seemed to care about more than any of that was the crashing livestream, the anachronistic nature of a smartphone watch and a U2 cameo, and that one guy’s amazing infinite scarf.

The jokes made about Apple’s special event were arguably more interesting than the event itself. To that end, we’ve gathered our favorite photoshops and jokes about it from Twitter, Tumblr, Reddit, and last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Hey bro, you got the time?”

“Yeah, it’s… hang on. Just a sec. God f*cking damnit.”

Just saved myself 350 quid pic.twitter.com/SpdvesIog7 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 9, 2014

Got my first dick pic on my new apple watch pic.twitter.com/IoQy1qVNnt — ℳαrℓℴ ℳℯℯķίηş (@MarloMeekins) September 9, 2014

looks like the moon is in the 7th house and jupiter's aligned with mars, so no, debra, I can't make it to the potluck pic.twitter.com/R72BVH6WS8 — yes/no/maybe/chair? (@vogon) September 9, 2014

Yes I'd love to appear at the keynote! [gets a bob haircut] [stops into Ann Taylor Loft to buy scarf] pic.twitter.com/z0uvmSiqRC — Michelle Markowitz (@michmarkowitz) September 9, 2014

“This is the perfect scarf to wear on stage. People are going to love this.” - that guy, this morning. — Brandon Roeder (@brandonscott) September 9, 2014

I am dressing up as scarf guy for halloween. — Mark Dorison (@markdorison) September 9, 2014

"hello fellow teens, This U2 concert is quite rocking and rolling." pic.twitter.com/VexwtzkRlM — Brandon Borders (@Brandon_Borders) September 9, 2014

"And now, here to illustrate the relentless, inexorable march of time, please welcome…U2!" — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 9, 2014

Weird, checked the metadata on the new U2 album and “Pumpkin spice” is listed as the genre for literally every song — Larry Fitzmaurice (@lfitzmaurice) September 9, 2014

Ain't no album like a U2 album because a U2 album is MANDATORY — Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) September 9, 2014

Just some of the great new features of the #iPhone6 unveiled at the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/W3pmIAvpRM — Jacy Catlin (@ieatanddrink) September 9, 2014