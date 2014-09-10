The Internet Reacted To Apple’s Special Event With Typical Grace And Aplomb

Yesterday, Apple held a special event to announce their Apple Watch, the new iPhone 6, whatever the hell Apple Pay is, and a free U2 album on iTunes. What the Internet seemed to care about more than any of that was the crashing livestream, the anachronistic nature of a smartphone watch and a U2 cameo, and that one guy’s amazing infinite scarf.

The jokes made about Apple’s special event were arguably more interesting than the event itself. To that end, we’ve gathered our favorite photoshops and jokes about it from Twitter, Tumblr, Reddit, and last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Hey bro, you got the time?”
“Yeah, it’s… hang on. Just a sec. God f*cking damnit.”

