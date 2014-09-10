The Internet Reacted To Apple’s Special Event With Typical Grace And Aplomb

Yesterday, Apple held a special event to announce their Apple Watch, the new iPhone 6, whatever the hell Apple Pay is, and a free U2 album on iTunes. What the Internet seemed to care about more than any of that was the crashing livestream, the anachronistic nature of a smartphone watch and a U2 cameo, and that one guy’s amazing infinite scarf.
The jokes made about Apple’s special event were arguably more interesting than the event itself. To that end, we’ve gathered our favorite photoshops and jokes about it from Twitter, Tumblr, Reddit, and last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
“Hey bro, you got the time?”
“Yeah, it’s… hang on. Just a sec. God f*cking damnit.”
I’ve never owned an apple product or had an itunes account, do I even exist?
I finally bought an iPod 2 years ago. Synching with iTunes was such a pain in the ass, and they said my password wasn’t right when I logged, I just gave up. Now I have an iPod paperweight.
Being able to drag music onto a removable SD card is so much easier.
You’re better off not owning anything Apple.
Same here. I will go down in flames decrying Apple.
So Kelso really is running the company now.
I’m just going to skip wearable and wait for injectable.
Here’s the video mash-up of Walken presenting the Apple Watch: [t.co]
I already have a bob haircut. Am I allowed to steal the Scarf Guy Halloween costume idea?
It would be disappointing if you didn’t.
VIDEO OR GTFO!1