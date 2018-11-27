UPROXX/iStockphoto

It only took nearly seven months for NASA’s Insight lander probe to jet 140 million miles from Earth to Mars, Elon Musk’s favorite planet. Once it landed, it took mere moments for it to send its first image across the cosmos. And there was much rejoicing, at mission control as well as in Times Square, where the landing was broadcast, and over the information superhighway.

The image itself wasn’t much, as was expected: A dim, borderline inscrutable image of the surface, peppered with black spots. There was dust on the lens, but the probe’s two cameras will reportedly be wiped clean as the structure, which weighs 794 pounds, settles in. The image was quickly sent over NASA’s Twitter account.