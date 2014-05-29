NBC Avoided The Real Issue In Their Edward Snowden Interview

One of the problems with whistleblowers is that they don’t fit a media narrative well. Media narratives want to be about people; they want good guys and bad guys, heroes and villains. That gets problematic when you don’t have and can never get the full story, and NBC’s exclusive interview with Edward Snowden is a case in point.
The problem is this: We owe Snowden for his relevation of PRISM and the ultimate fallout of that rendering large chunks of the program unconstitutional. But that’s the story, as far as it goes for the man on the street.
So a lot of Snowden’s interview is mostly about, well, Edward Snowden, and honestly, the guy’s just not that interesting. Far too much of this interview was taken up with arguing over what amounts to his resume or complaining that he got stranded in Russia because the government revoked his passport. The latter is reasonable, but it’s still talking about paperwork.
All of this boils down to little more than a distraction. Snowden doesn’t really say anything that a logical person couldn’t conclude on their own, and NBC isn’t willing to push him for anything substantial. They’d rather turn him into a media star than talk about why they’re interviewing him in the first place.
As I’ve noted elsewhere, by far the biggest problem is that within just a handful of years, and without any discussion, we’ve completely redefined what privacy is. Stuff you used to need a private eye to find out is now just sitting there on public Facebook profiles. Nobody’s talking about forcing Facebook to make everyone it sells your information to a matter of public record. Nobody’s discussing whether or not the NSA and Google should follow the same rules. We owe Edward Snowden a lot, but we need to start talking about that, not why he’s stuck in Russia.
I’m not sure Snowden would have been the best person to ask about those questions. They had a man many consider a traitor and asked him about his motives. They got all they could out of him and those who are helping him.
I agree the large conversation should be had, but it should be had weekly on the Nightly News to get a national conversation and education underway.
While I agree, honestly, big events like this are where it needs to start. And really, who better to ask about data collection, transparency and abuse than Snowden?
Who better to ask? How about someone who takes National Security and their oath to protect it seriously! There are a million better ways to make your argument about privacy rights than to release documents to the media and flee the country.
We have a system of checks and balances in this country, and people duly elected or assigned responsibility for these types of decisions. Who gave Edward Snowden the right to make the ultimate about what is or is not constitutional?
I would like to know if Snowden was “compensated” for his actions by the news agency that broke the story and released the documents..
Frontline’s United States of Secrets would argue with that TNSEVOL. The rotting corpse that is The New York Times had six years on Snowden and condored it.
Sometimes it takes a knucklehead.
Wait you mean Brian Williams, that modern day Edward R Murrow, didn’t blow the lid off the Snowden Story? I’m shocked. Oh well I’m sure he’ll have a humorous anectode the next time he’s on Fallon.
Investigative journalism at the mainstream level of NBC is dead. Any news outlet of that size is owned by an even larger corporation and those corporations have agendas that determine what message is conveyed through the news reported through the news outlet they own. Beyond that, news has become commoditized to the point that’s it’s infotainment now at best, and just entertainment at worst. Actually conveying anything of substance requires time and has proven to lower viewership so they don’t do it anymore because getting that sweet, sweet ad revenue is all that matters.
I’ve never been very fond of Snowden. The guy’s made it clear before that he took the job just to sneak in and see what he could dig up, and then grabbed everything he could and just dumped it all out for everyone to see.
That’s not a whistleblower. A whistleblower stumbles upon something accidentally, and does what’s morally right. This guy just went on a fame expedition, “let’s see what I can expose so everyone talks about what a hero I am!” plain and simple.
Don’t get me wrong, he lucked out and exposed some pretty bad stuff, but he also did a fair amount of harm. Every nation spies on whoever they can, ally or not, it’s just a common dirty little secret. Giving them proof, shooting yourself in the foot for no reason? That’s -not- good for America.
Point is, the damage is done, is just really wish we’d all quit talking about this twerp. He got exactly what he wanted, to be famous, now I wish we could all be done with him.
Back in the day, people did stuff because they wanted to do stuff. It took decades to uncover deep throat because the motivations were different.
I suspected Snowden was sort of a dick and the interview confirmed it. He didn’t really answer any of the questions. Even a simple thing like ‘What would you say to the president if he were in the room?’ All we got was double-speak and lack of any insight whatsoever. With all the boring, non-answers that made it to air, it makes me wonder how terrible the rest of the interview was.
I guess I’m more of a cynic because when the news broke that the government is spying on us, my first thought was ‘and …?’ Who doesn’t already know this? Remember Echelon? (yeah, I’m old.)
^^This.
I was under the impression that the NSA was capable of listening in to basically any cell phone call (with the tap “auto”-starting based on flagged words and / or flagged numbers) made anywhere on earth, as well as any email sent using any system, and that they’ve had this sort of capability going back to when these communications systems were first being implemented on a broad scale.
Snowden is a megalomaniac who wanted to become a celebrity and accomplished his goal.
His daughter Marnie is pretty damn hot…….so shush…..