Neil Young Finally Gets To Make Pono, His High-End MP3 Player, Thanks To Kickstarter Funding

Most of the music you listen to is terrible, and not in the sense that it’s devoid of artistry. It’s terrible in that technically speaking, it’s compressed in a “lossy” format, although scientifically, you are completely unable to hear the difference. If you’re one of those people who claim to be able to hear the difference, though, Neil Young finally has the MP3 player of your dreams up and running on Kickstarter.
OK, so it doesn’t actually play MP3s. The Pono is actually designed to play back FLAC files at 192 kHz. And yes, you have to buy them from the “Pono Music Store.”
To give you an idea of how excessive that is, the general rule of thumb is with audio sampling is that you should sample at twice the range you actually produce. Human hearing tops out at about 20 kHz, and that’s with people who don’t have hearing problems. The idea is that this reproduces, exactly, how the music is played, even though most of it is stuff you can’t hear and which, in fact, most audio equipment you can buy can’t even reproduce. At those frequencies it generally stops being “audio equipment” and turns into “scientific equipment.”
Did we mention that FLAC files, by their very nature, are fairly large compared to MP3s, meaning less music will fit onto this, something notably? Oh, and it costs $400. Just in case you thought there wasn’t anything about this that wasn’t tilting at windmills.
To be fair, Young knows his market. This comes with a stereo analog output so audiophiles can hook it up to their system and listen to digital music that way. $400 is nothing to the kind of person who spends $5000 on an amplifier.
So, basically, a cranky old Baby Boomer, years too late, gets to make his response to the iPod, just as the iPod is dying out. See, Kickstarter does make dreams come true.
That is a rather unfortunate name. I would imagine there will be many fights with spouses who see a receipt for $00 that says pono.
$400 rather. PONO’ed!
Young wanted to call it Pure Tone but someone owns that name already. Pure Tone would have definitely been a much better name.
um, it DOES play mp3s. and other audio file types beyond flac.
In fact, it says right on the Kickstarter page, “…the player can play almost any kind of music track including FLAC, ALAC, mp3, WAV, AIFF, AAC (unprotected).” Not that I’d buy it, even thought it does play all of these.
Am i the only one who read the headline quickly and saw “Neil Young Porno”?? *shudders*
Old man take a look at your life.
You’ve no room to talk, you’re a lot like he is.
That’s not pono.
Complete waste of time and money.
Neil Young – cranky? Nooooooo. I wont be buying one, but I salute ole Neil in all his ragged glory ;-)
[flushing noise]
Now you can pay $400 to listen to that Phish bootleg your older brother swears was so magical.
He was so much cooler before the cocaine.
He must really believe in this project since he’s having it crowd funded instead of using his own vast wealth……
He’s sunk a shitload of money into it.
As with most of the film projects that people bitch about, crowd funding something like this isn’t usually about the money it’s about proving there’s an interested market. Young’s money would’ve been spent in the opening activities of the business, this is to guarantee and then project a certain level of sales so they can make their order with a hardware partner.
I’ve got to imagine most (probably all) of the hatin’ going on in here is coming from people who are not Neil Young fans. AKA people who don’t really like music.
Eddie Vedder? Is that you?