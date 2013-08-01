Netflix Finally Rolls Out Multi-User Accounts

Anybody who lives with a roommate, spouse, children, or any combination of the two knows the feeling of being Netflix-bombed. You come home after a weekend away, look at your recommendations, and wonder why it’s entirely anime and workout tapes. That’s because there’s no “profile” on Netflix… well, until now.
It’s pretty straightforward: You create a profile, and just watch Netflix under that profile. It can be linked to your Facebook, and everything from the queue to Recently Watched to recommendations is kept separate and tied to that profile. Here’s a demonstration, set to royalty-free early 2000s techno for some reason:
Netflix, you need to have used the Shakespeare guy for this video. We’re just saying. As for setting these profiles up:
We’ve made it easy to add additional profiles, all you have to do is provide a name. Over the next few days, profiles will roll out on most Netflix devices, including the website, iPad, iPhone, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Apple TV, and newer Smart TV’s and Blu-Ray players. We’ll be adding additional devices like the Nintendo Wii and Android soon. For now, you can add more profiles on the website and the PS3, but you can select a profile on any of the devices listed above.
For myself, I’m just glad that we can keep my taste in art movies and superhero cartoons separate from my fiancee’s taste for late ’90s WB dramas and reality shows. Although the cooking shows and Powerpuff Girls are probably going on both queues.
So now I can log I without having to wade through my kids’ 5000 versions of Thomas, Wild Kratts, and Disney cartoons? Sweeeeeet
Amen, brother.
Now….where’s that password protection?
I’ve actually had multiple accounts on my Netflix for years. When they stopped supporting them I lost instant streaming on “side” accounts but they still had queues. The really weird part of it was once they stopped supporting them you couldn’t delete them so they’re still just sitting there.
Glad this option is back in play though.
Yeah! They used to have this back in the disc days. I would have one account for each tv series and another for movies, this way i didn’t end up with 4 deadwood dvd. it would send me next deadwood only after i returned the first, without having to maintain it. Was sad when it was gone.
I also like that not everyone can see what I am watching when I am by myself… (don’t judge me!)