Netflix’s Response To Verizon’s Cease And Desist Is A Lesson In Killing With Kindness

I understand that Netflix is a corporation, a faceless entity without an actual soul, but hell if I haven’t fallen in love with the company. They’re my new favorite anti-hero. I actually find myself rooting for Netflix, as though it were a character in a meth soap opera, and if it were a character in a soap opera, it just bitch-slapped the Gus Fring with a healthy dose of passive-aggressive kindness.
Part of why I like Netflix so much (besides great original programming, obvs.) is that it’s out on the frontlines fighting for Net Neutrality. Granted, Netflix has a huge stake in the outcome, but I at least appreciate that their concerns line up with my own. They’re also looking out for their subscribers. Recently, they began alerting their subscribers to the fact that certain ISPs — like Verizon — were the cause behind slow connection speeds, applying pressure directly on the ISPs to improve their service or lose a subscriber. Verizon, in fact, is the worst ISP in North America in terms of Netflix connection speed.
Verizon, in turn, sent a cease and desist letter to Netflix to tell them to stop, because Netflix was pissing off Verizon’s customers, which was the point. After all, Netflix had paid Verizon for a better connection for its customers, and Verizon has been slow to cooperate with their agreement. However, as we reported yesterday, Netflix did cave in to Verizon’s demands, but not before replying to the cease and desist with their own f**k you letter, which kindly tells Verizon to get its sh*t together.
Here’s the entire letter (which can also be read in full here), but if you read between the kindness, this is my own summary:
Dear Verizon:
Fix your sh*t. Don’t blame your crappy Internet on us. You are being assholes to your customers. We gave you the tools to improve your Netflix connection speed so use them, dipsh*ts, or we will make your life a living hell. If you thought the buffering alerts were bad, wait until you see what we have in store for you next.
Get it together, Verizon.
Kisses,
Netflix
Source: Scribd
Netflix uses a full ONE THIRD of ALL US internet bandwidth between the hours of 5pm EST and 11pm PST , Monday through Friday, week in week out. It’s preposterous. Netflix will be the sole reason for the death of Net Neutrality, not Torrenting. Fuck Netflix.
Yes, it is absolutely preposterous that a service that is both extremely affordable and content-rich is massively popular with people who pay for internet access mostly for entertainment purposes.
you pay for access to the internet, not to clog up a full third of it, every fucking weeknight. do you realize how incredibly fucking selfish that is? now we’re all going to suffer because netflix took advantage, and then sold idiots like you on paying them to take yet more advantage of what was an open internet, to the detriment of every single other person in this country.
Yeah, and at peak time more than 1/3 of gym members are in the gym clogging everything up. They pay for access to the gym, not to clog it up to the detriment of every other gym member.
So it’s like when Netflix clogged up all those USPS trucks with disc mailers to the detriment of every single other person in this country?
AOL was a dick then, Netflix is a dick now
No. I pay for 50 Mbps down. I flat out pay for a stupid amount of bandwidth, and the reason, THE ONLY SANE REASON for that, is steaming video. Only so much of the day can be taken up by porn and YouTube. The vast majority of that demand is Netflix (or Hulu or Amazon or whatever). Verizon, Comcast and COX (And I’m sure all the others, but I’ve only been a customer of those three in recent years) sell their premium service based on access to streaming video services.
For the record, I also heavily subsidize the infrastructure of those ISPs with my tax money, and they are allowed to maintain monopoly or duopoly status across the country by people supposedly representing me in congress (all while crying about the free market whenever its convenient).
If we’re gong to go all laissez faire about this, let’s open up the ISP market completely, because I guarantee there is a provider out there who can get me a reasonable Internet connection and a connection for the services I pay for without double billing me directly or indirectly.
Michael,.. are you an idiot? do you understand what bandwidth is and how it works? to say Netflix is using 1/3rd of total US bandwidth is absurd, as that would mean that the US total bandwidth is at capacity during the hours of 5pm and 11pm, meaning whether or not people where using netflix or any other type of download/ streaming service, it would still be congested. Not to mention, the “fast-lane’ option would not be something that could be implemented as there would be know extra bandwidth to allow specific packets to travel faster.. the ‘fast lane’ argument alone proves there is more bandwidth available than you are being given, not to mention say that between 5pm and 11pm at night the US internet infrastructure is at capacity, it would mean all carriers, e.g. Google, Verizon. Comcast. Sprint, T-mobile, Time-Warner… would ALL be congested, ALL would have slow speeds, that would include business connections as the congestion would also affect the fibre backbone which feeds all carriers, which has been proven to not happen… its more like a 1/3rd of total TRAFFIC not BANDWIDTH is netflix between those hours, meaning Netflix aint clogging up shite, it literally just Verizon over advertising and under delivering because they would rather take all the subscribers, save their money and buy out their competition rather than upgrade/ maintain their network…
Bro, do you even lift?
Neither Netflix nor Torrenting have anything to do with the “death” of Net Neutrality, and to suggest that along with made up numbers about the amount of bandwidth Netflix uses is about the dumbest thing I’ve heard about this subject from anyone
This Michael guy must be really bitter, as I keep seeing his name popping up in articles with the most angry, confrontational comments ever. Bottom line, I have no reason to hate Netflix, because they provide me with a product that I want, at a price I can afford. Additionally, if Net Neutrality is taken away, Netflix will be able to become a monopoly like most cable companies as they’ve already made a large enough name for themselves (as well as a big enough profit) to afford paying for the faster service. AND THEY’RE FIGHTING THIS POTENTIAL. Additionally, cable companies are literally the Hitler of corporations. It took me 6 MONTHS to collect $50 THAT I OVERPAID ON MY COMCAST CABLE BILL. Every person I spoke to told me a different thing and no one was allowed to communicate through departments. Every single time I called they took down all my information even though all of this was supposed to be in their computer system. At the end of everything I threatened legal action and they finally gave me my $ pretending as though they were doing me a favor because apparently, “if their customers overpay at the end of their service Comcast is not obligated to pay their customers back.” What kind of bullshit is that? I’m sure if they sent me a check by accident I’d have to return it. They act this way, refuse to improve service, and jack up their prices BECAUSE THEY CAN. Because we allow them to be a monopoly. Wtf happened to the turn of the 20th century and everything Teddy Roosevelt fought for? Did he not make it clear the evils of monopolies? I was prepared to bring a CLASS ACTION SUITE to Comcast for $50 not for the $, but for the principle. You want to nickel and dime your customers and screw them out of $50? Well you better be prepared to shell out millions for being so idiotic.
Again, Netflix has done nothing to me but provide great service. As far as cable companies are concerned I hope they fry. I can’t wait for the day when they realize they can no longer pull this shit and have to succumb to our demands. I will dance on their graves. In fact, when I have my own place the only thing I’m paying for is Internet, and they can go screw on the cable service. There’s no reason for it. They’re 10+ years behind our technological capacities. Enough is enough.
@Ray Peterson Fist bump, man. Comcast can suck balls.
Netflix doesn’t use anything, its the Verison subscribers that use Internet that they paid for to ISP.
If i pay for my 50Mbps speed and i sue it, how can the ISP blame the service that i sue for that?
what is happening now is that ISPs are saying yeah we are charging you for faster service but we never imagined that you would actually use it
When I pay Comcast for 50Mb/sec…I EXPECT 50Mb/sec. Nothing more, nothing less. It’s a DIRECT exchange of MONEY for SERVICES. I can guarantee you that I am unable to use more than 50Mb/sec.
So, what’s your point, exactly? That you think someone should be able to tell me HOW I use that 50Mb/sec? At least we all know where you stand with Net Neutrality don’t we.
@Like me fifth account:
re: @michael: That was the dumbest thing I’ve ever read
I say the same thing whenever I read one of his comments.
Michael is obviously a plant. I mean a really stupid plant.
Look what you’ve done Michael. You’ve said something so inflammatory and stupid that even though this article is written by Dustin, the commentors are firmly united against you.
We all pay taxes for roads, and lo and behold, everyone clogs those up during the two “rush hour” periods of each day going to/coming home from work. Bunch of selfish assholes.
wow–there’s a lot of dumb stuff on the internet, and this is no different. Congratulations on the stupidest argument against Netflix yet! “It’s too cheap and too many people like it!”
@Derp Gently
Try RCN if it’s available in your area. At about $110 a month, it’s the most reasonable cable/ 100 MBPS bundle I’ve found. Only downsides are that they’re not available everywhere and their OnDemand options are horrid.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader
Thanks, I’ll keep an eye out for that.
Like me fifth account:
“@michael: That was the dumbest thing I’ve ever read.”
So you haven’t read Stranger in a Strange Land?
There are no good guys in this scenario. Netflix just has better PR. Either company would gladly bend you over the back of your sofa if it meant making a couple extra sheckles.
@like
And what would those interests of the public be that Netflix is representing?
Someone said in response to the Michael Valentine idiot above that Netflix probably does have our best interests in mind. They are rich enough and close enough to monopoly status that the death of Net Neutrality would probably ultimately help them, but they are fighting against that.
I don’t know if that is true, but it is work considering.
It doesn’t fucking matter where the data comes from or what percentage is consumed doing what. Verizon sells their customers a broadband connection promising a certain speed, to do with whatever they want. Whether it’s watching House of Cards or clandestine midget porn, if Verizon can’t deliver what they promise, they need to upgrade their systems or stop advertising that they can provide this product. If I sell a guy a lifetime supply of bananas for a set price with no terms, I can’t get upset when he opens a frozen banana stand and starts making money on his newfound endless supply of bananas. I can’t put post hoc, non-negotiated limits. I can terminate the contract or keep giving him bananas. This is equivalent to what Verizon has done to their customers. The customers were savvy and saw their expensive as shit internet connection as limitless connection to netflix. Without that connection a shit ton of verizon customers would go away. They need to either offer a connection to Netflix or not. This half-assed throttling bullshit is absurd.
There is always money in the banana stand.
@TheFakeMSol – Please consider my morning made. Thank you.
Like I said Netflix just needs to send letters to Verizon Customers telling them that they will no longer be able to provide them with Netflix because of Verizon’s practices. When Verizon’s offices, and phones, get jammed up with angry ass people, you will THEN see how quickly Verizon changes their fucking tone.
Two things to note.
1)Netflix are kind of dicks for leaking the letter
2)The lawyer’s name is hyman
Nothing Netflix is saying is untrue though, and frankly if this helps people better understand whats going on then I’m all for a little dickishness
It may be dickish, but it’s obviously not illegal. If Verizon is going to blame them for their own stupidity then Netflix has every right not to respect their privacy.
I dont know that it really explains what is going on in full. It isn’t a very good sign of any sort of good faith negotiation that will actually lead to a fair and reasonable solution.
I wasn’t trying to suggest that is explained what was going on in full, but it is something that can draw attention to the issue. As for good faith negotiation, that kind of went out the window when Verizon was dragging their feet setting up something that Netflix had already paid for.
Paul. Paul. Listen, man. Let me lay it out for you, simple like.
Netflix already gave up on better solutions and paid Verizon to fix this. It isn’t fixed. Verizon is still trying to blame Netflix.
Fuck Verizon.
@Mechakisc That. All of that.
2) On the first day of sex-ed in 6th grade, our super-sweet teacher, Mrs. Rosenthal went all R. Lee Ermey about there not being ANY jokes about a girl in our class named Robin Seaman.
For god’s sake why is this even an issue ? I am from Eastern Europe(and yes it’s as crappy as you think) and yet we have more then a dozen providers giving us top notch internet. Why the fuck can’t the companies in the wealthiest country in the world duplicate this feat?
Because our providers are effectively local monopolies, giving them little incentive to improve prices or services in the face of competition. Moreover, we, the people, are evidently so enamored with our parody of free market capitalism that we will fight to the death to maintain the profit margins of our corporate overlords, even at our own expense.
Not to mention our old, old infrastructure that is only now getting replaced. Because why make the effort to make money when you can make no effort?
Get ’em Derp!!
who says there isn’t corruption in ‘Murrica!
– But what I heard was, “Netflix, sick balls!”
Thank you Sir.
Now Netflix wants and extra 4 bucks so I can stream off of three devices at once.
The only reason I have internet service is for Netflix. If i can’t use it, then i will cancel the internet service
Whoa whoa whoa, you still watch porn on DVD or even worse, magazines?
IMO This is the difference between Netflix and Verizon:
NETFLIX: We’ll take your money and deliver streaming movies to you as promised
VERIZON: We’ll take your money and NOT deliver you the bandwidth we promised
See the difference?
*Verizon (and every fucking teleco) We’ll take your money!
Every time I feel bad for acting like a twelve year old, I go on the internet.
This all goes back to the ISPs marketing. When everyone was on dialup modems, they advertised “unlimited internet $19.95/month or $17.95/month or whatever”. Then people started using it more, queueing up large downloads(ooh! I can download a 10mb video file). Suddenly the ISP ratio of of 4 to 1 modems didn’t work (4 customers per 1 modem at the isp). Busy signals started happening. ISPs started ‘disconnecting’ users after so many hours. Some started limiting how many hours you could be online. Which aggravated customers who got booted at 9mb of a 10mb file.
Now we are 20 years later and it’s the same story all over again only with bandwidth instead of available modems.
Marketing says “20 mb downstream, 3mb upstream internet for $35/month!”, and people started actually using 20mb down and 3mb up. Oh, wait…we can’t have that. So then they started capping how much data you could use per month. And that still didn’t help because people still wanted 20mb down and 3 up. So wait…lets throttle where they are getting their data FROM, that way marketing won’t have to actually tell the truth.