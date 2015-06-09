Of Course There’s A Fitbit For Your Penis That Tracks Your Sex Life

Personal fitness trackers are all the rage right now. Keep your eyes peeled, and you’re likely to see someone with a Fitbit or a Jawbone. Even more are tracking steps with cell phone apps, and all the best new smart watches come with heart monitors, along with other bells and whistles to graph out every bio-metric possible.

Into this field comes a unique addition… the Lovely, a sex toy that provides data, graphs, and feedback about your lovemaking. On the surface, it looks like your typical vibrating cock ring. Position it at the base of the… member, and it has a triangular wedge on top that stimulates the clitoris. But inside the Lovely lies sophisticated sensors that track all sorts of sexy information.

According to their Indiegogo page, Lovely “tracks and analyzes speed, duration, force, and other important characteristics of sex. You can even track your calories burned and number of movements.” It can apparently tell what sexual positions you’re in and for how long. Afterwards, it even suggests a virtual Kama Sutra of new options to try out!

Just like with regular fitness trackers, the Lovely uses gamification to encourage not just more sex, but better sex. Goals are laid out in the app, reminders are sent, and there’s a “Booty Call” feature that lets you notify your partner when you’re in the mood.

Is it the kind of thing many couples actually want in their sex life? That’s unclear. For now, the Lovely team is doing quite well fundraising the product on Indiegogo. They’re already a quarter of the way towards their $95,000 goal, so it seems like the era of trackable sexy time is about to begin.

(via the Independent)