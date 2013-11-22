Oh Please God No: The FCC Might Lift The Ban In-Flight Phone Calls

While the rule that you’re not allowed to use your phone, tablet, laptop, or Game Boy during takeoff and landing is one justly cursed for being based on cowardice and pseudoscience, and we rejoiced when it was lifted. But now the Federal Communications Commission might be taking it a step too far.



Specifically, they’re looking for comment on lifting the in-flight call ban. Currently, under their rules, you can’t take calls on a plane, marking the one good feature about flying coach. But it’s pretty clear precisely what the FCC really wants to do:

“Modern technologies can deliver mobile services in the air safely and reliably, and the time is right to review our outdated and restrictive rules,” [FCC Chairman Tom] Wheeler said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with my colleagues, the F.A.A. and the airline industry on this review of new mobile opportunities for consumers.”

It’s worth noting that many people, some in surprising places, are opposed to this. Flight attendants are opposed to it. Pilots are opposed to it. Techies are opposed to it. Even Alec Baldwin only wanted to play games on his phone. So really, the only people who want this are more pompous and self-involved than the one successful Baldwin.

Stop and think about that for a second, FCC, before you make any decisions. Either that or hope they start issuing air marshals tasers. It doesn’t look like the FCC has added this to their complaints, er, public comment page just yet. But keep an eye out, especially if you want a somewhat peaceful flight.

(Image courtesy of Shutterstock)