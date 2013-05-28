Ohio Bans Internet Cafes Out Of Fear That People Might Gamble In Them

There are some terrible, terrible things on the Internet. Like, “Forget the brain bleach, bring the soul napalm”-type stuff. People are awful. Internet gambling is not among those terrible things, yet apparently it is very terrible in the eyes of the state of Ohio, which has banned Internet cafes to prevent people from gambling.
Residents of the Buckeye State seem to have an odd understanding of what an Internet cafe is supposed to be. You and I may think of it as a place where people pay money to go onto the Internet and maybe get a coffee while they’re at it. In Ohio, they are essentially slots parlors:
Internet cafes operate by selling Internet time or phone cards and in return offer free chances to win cash on computer games that often resemble slot machines. The businesses have survived in a legal gray area.
This is the climax of a long legal battle between the cafe owners and the courts. But this does seem to be something of a problem better solved by just having the cops show up and tell the cafe owners to switch everything to Arrested Development or something. The law itself is actually pretty much just making operating a computer as a slot machine for money in the state illegal, so you find yourself wondering why legislation was even needed.
Apparently the cafe owners will be going straight to the voters to get the measure overturned, so we’ll see what happens. In the meantime, perhaps everybody involved could go to an actual Internet cafe and see how they work. That might clear up some confusion.
I live in Ohio. The cigar shop that i frequent is next door to one of these places. The term “internet cafe” is used in a clearly joking manner. The owners (some of whom operated a previously legal version of this scam with actual slot machines) decided to call them internet cafes as a fuck you to legislators. Nobody who goes into one of these places uses the internet for non-gambling related purposes.
ooh.. that makes more sense. I’ve lived in Ohio my whole life, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen an actual internet cafe.
I get that, but by the same token, it’s weird they don’t make any effort whatsoever to differentiate between that and an actual Internet cafe.
It’s weird that they think internet cafes exist outside of movies from 1997 and Hondorus, but here we are.
Also, waiting for your take on Yahoo’s aggressive bid to buy Hulu.
Cajun, my lord and liege, already wrote it up. My perspective is that anything other than the current ownership will be a vast improvement, but I’m a little surprised Google doesn’t buy it myself.
So they want to ban that but they’re gonna build a racino
Racino owners are more willing to infuse campaigns and PACs with cash since they’re usually well-capitalized individuals. Just a hunch.
If only internet cafes were in desserts they would be so much more popular. Seems like a strange bill given how far reaching it can be it might be more for show than a bill meant to be enforced as passed.
“…it’s not in the dessert…” I had to re-read that several times.
Look, when you write captions dru-uh, before you’ve had your morning Sc-COFFEE!, typos can slip through.