So 3D Printed Prosthetic Legs Are Now A Thing

When folks aren’t too busy using 3D printers to create alleged replicas of Justin Bieber’s dong or wristbands that record TV for sleepy couch potatoes, they actually create useful items. Folks like William Root, an industrial designer in Brooklyn whose 3D printed design for a prosthetic leg took the technology-happy web by storm. According to Boing Boing:

“Exo-Prosthetic” is a 3D printed artificial leg made from laser-sintered titanium, which uses a 3D scan of the wearer’s truncated limb for fit, and a 3D scan of the intact limb for form. Root says his process produces a cheaper, more durable, more functional, more comfortable product than the traditional model. The lacy, minimal-materials 3D printed form produces something strong but light.

This all sounds great and wonderful, but what interests me most are the materials Root’s design utilizes: “laser-sintered titanium.” If you’re missing a leg or two, you can now how have legs manufactured from powered titanium. I WANT TITANIUM LEGS.

Source: Boing Boing