So You’re Probably Being Lied To By Your Service Provider About Your Internet Speed

We know. You’re shocked, absolutely shocked, that your ethical and above-board Internet provider might, in fact, be lying to you. But you’ll just have to accept this reality… and probably switch providers.
The Wall Street Journal ran some tests on Internet speed in 800 cities around the country, and the results were not exactly great:
Most major U.S. Internet service providers usually deliver slower speeds than they advertise to their customers. Indeed, the vast majority of the 800 cities included in the sortable table below experience median Internet speeds that are slower than what their providers advertise, according to data provided by Ookla and its online speed test, Speedtest.net.
Among the providers who actually delivered faster service than promised, surprisingly Verizon FiOS and Charter offered, on average, slightly faster speeds than promised. Amazingly, Time Warner Cable and Comcast only averaged about one or two percent below their advertised speeds, overall.
As for locations, and the Journal has 800 of ’em, mostly it’s an illustration of what happens when cable providers aren’t forced to update their equipment. If you sort the list by download or upload speeds, what tellingly pops out is that it’s mostly limited to states that either suffer a lot of natural disasters or tend to lean on cable companies to update their infrastructure more often. This is part of the reason our Internet stinks compared to Europe’s.
As for who gets screwed the hardest, by location, unsurprisingly it’s all fairly rural areas, but it really blows to live in Idaho if you like fast Internet service: It’s got three of the ten cities lowest-ranked in Internet speed. White space broadband can’t come soon enough.
so … who’s got the most accurate speed test link
Google does
I mean, yeah. This is why ISPs are very careful to advertise “speeds up to” X mbps.
time warner cable customer here. signed up for their 1.1mb/s service and never been throttled below it, at least not when using p2p services. they upped it by speeds “up to” .5 mb/s down more “for free” though they’ve been upping costs regularly. anyway I do only get that extra .5 on occasion, most frequently if using usenet.
“Among the providers who actually delivered faster service than promised, surprisingly Verizon FiOS and Charter offered, on average, slightly faster speeds than promised.”
Yeah, I was gonna say, I’m on the 75 MBPS tier, and I usually pull mid 80’s.
Then again, Tampa got skipped over by ATT trying to get their gigabit out there, so I’m still bad off.
Dan Seitz, which planet do you live on? Why is it you don’t know that all the ISP’s have consumer monopolies granted to them by the FCC and state governments? “switch providers”???? Sheesh! And how am I supposed to do that when my town has exactly one high speed ISP (>10mbps), Charter? Please do some research about the real world before you write about it!!!!! And don’t tell me to use slug-slow Verizon DSL.
All the ISP’s? All of them, ALL?
What about the ones outside the US not governed by the FCC or state governments?
The ‘real world’ extends beyond the US I’m afraid.