All The Ways New Tech Is Revolutionizing Action Sports

“I remember the first time I caught the ‘reef’ wave at NLand Surf Park, in Austin,” Uproxx Travel and Adventure editor Steve Bramucci tells me. “You drop in, it’s slightly different from an ocean wave for a second, then you start carving the face and the wave stabilizes and keeps going and… you just have so much time as you’re riding to be overwhelmed with that surfer stoke. It’s a pretty special feeling.”
Steve was talking about a man-made wave in Austin, Texas. It’s one of many land-locked surf spots that have popped up over the past five or so years. A second later, he launched into a story about cruising around his tiny beach town on an electric skateboard. Both examples are a reminder that, with a new era of tech, we’ve reached a new era of action sports too.
It wasn’t too long ago that the X Games was an underground sporting event showcasing the very cutting (sometimes bloody) edge of athleticism. Tony Hawk and his generation of riders were extreme — out of reach for most people to even consider emulating. These days, that perception is changing rapidly. From bringing skating and surfing to the masses to making the adrenaline-pumping danger of base-jumping cooler (and safer) than ever, here’s how technology is revolutionizing action sports.
You don’t have to live near the ocean to ride waves.
When it comes to surfing, you naturally think ocean. You think thumping reef breaks and wetsuits and sitting on the sandy beach in between sessions. But the game has changed. You can ride waves in the middle of a desert now. You can ride in Austin or Waco or… if you’re really lucky… in Lemoore, California.
Lemoore is home to surf god Kelly Slater’s wave pool. There — if you have the cash — you’ll find truly perfect barrels, developed by some of the best aerospace engineers in the world. In fact, the wave is so dreamy that it’s already become a host site for a World Surf League tour stop.
“You get this consistency, you know the wave is going to be exactly the same every time and it’s really made out to better yourself,” two-time world champion John John Florence told CNN World Sport in Lemoore.
That’s a miracle of modern tech and it’s bound to spread throughout the world. The day is coming — and soon — when finding the perfect wave no longer requires coastline.