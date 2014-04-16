The 8 Must-Have Apps To Immediately Get For Google’s Chromecast

I recently purchased Google’s Chromecast. For only $35 dollars, I wasn’t expecting much out of it, no matter what others kept telling me. I’d also been looking at new TV’s and wanted one with internet access like those features on SMART TV’s. The problem with that is I usually get buyer’s remorse the moment I buy something, so if the Chromecast could save me a few hundred bucks on a SMART TV by just plugging it into a reasonably priced one, I’m down.
It came in the mail the other day, I plugged it in, installed some apps, and it’s easily one of the best purchasing decisions I’ve made this year when it comes to electronics. I’ve recommended it to at least a dozen people to the point where I’m starting to get annoying. Anyway, here are some of the must-have apps to get if you get the Chromecast.
1. Netflix
It’s a no brainer that if you buy Chromecast, one of the first apps you download for it is Netflix. The moment you install it and start playing movies and television shows, you’ll look at your cable box and the feeling of cutting the cord will overwhelm you. Netflix now has Chromecast support, so it will make things a lot easier to stream House of Cards for an entire weekend.
2. Google Cast
Google Cast allows you to take what you have going on in your Chrome browser, and bring it to your television. That little button on the YouTube video screen throws what you have playing on to your TV. It also has the same button on the top right of your Chrome browser so you can cast websites and videos.
3. Crackle
Crackle is a completely free streaming service where you can find your favorite movies and tv shows and stream them from your laptop or off your Android/iOS device. It does include some ads when you watch stuff, but they’re not long enough to make you forget what you were just watching. I’m looking at you, network TV.
4. YouTube
With the YouTube app, you can stream YouTube through your browser and on to your TV, or you can just get the app that is created specifically for it and cut out the middle man. You can use it through your browser or your Android/iOS.
Like a lot of people that have Chromecast, I really wish Spotify would support Chromecast. Their response is effectively, “We’ll do one eventually, but we got some unspecified higher priority items we want to do first.”. There’s a workaround but you have to use Chrome on your PC or laptop to use the web player (Chrome for Android devices is currently beta testing the ability to cast.) and it is not ideal.
The most glaring app missing from their library is WatchESPN. I have a Chromecast and got a lot more use out of it than I thought I would at first, but still hook a laptop up to HDMI to watch college sports.
man that’d be sweet.
@Lobster Stuffed With Tacos
What can you get out of it? Can you watch live sports? That is the only thing that keeps me hooked to cable is the sports.
@Jeff: Anything broadcast on ESPN, like ESPN2, etc, plus, most importantly, ESPN360, which has all of the college football regional broadcasts, as well as more fringe sports. not sure how access works without a cable provider, though.
Ah, I see. I just checked it out and of course my cable provider isn’t on there. Typical!
Does anyone know if there is something like Mediahint that is directly supported for it it or do you need to cast through PC browser to get region free goodness?
With Mediahint you still have to go through the Chrome browser. Direct support hasn’t happened yet.
I bought a Chromecast roughly to watch Coachella things on it, and I was v.disappointed to find that the Android Youtube app did NOT allow for live channels to stream. Even if you could get the URL to load it wouldn’t work.
Very sad. Nexus 10, Nexus 5, no dice. I’m a google whore but they won’t let me do what I want.
It didn’t go through even if you streamed it through your browser via the Chromecast button on your computer?
The live streaming catch makes no sense considering I live stream things directly from a window just fine. Try casting the tab the YouTube stream is in.
I circumvented this problem by hooking the small PC directly to the TV downstairs on HDMI. Use a wireless keyboard and mouse and your couch surfing will be at a whole new level.
I love my ChromeCast. Now I don’t need to turn on my noisy-ass PS3 for Netflix or use the god-awful On Demand cable thing for HBO. And I can just use Plex to stream anything on my PC to my TV, because Plex is awesome. AND that little sucker hooks right into my A/V receiver. Best $35 I’ve spent in a long time.
I like the Vevo app but you really don’t need it since most of their videos are also on YouTube
Is it basically Apple TV for non Mac people?
If you install PLEX then yes.
Am I seriously gonna be the first person to say porn? Clearly this device is best used to watch porn in life size on the big screen instead of on the small computer screen or (god forbid) your phone.
I’m strongly leaning away from my Roku to a Cromecast, mainly because of HBO GO. There is NO reason why Comcast won’t let us link to our own HBO GO account on a Roku, but it works on every other device out there.
Comcast is a giant pile of turds. They wont let any Samsung Smart TVs use their on-board HBO Go app either, they deliberately killed that functionality earlier this year. PS3 and Chromecast however work fine. And you can always just hook a PC up to the TV.
Buying a Smart TV is a waste of money. A Chromecast will save you like $300 dollars because it’s essentially the same thing but way cheaper. Also, yes, you can just hook the PC up to the TV.
This thing would be gold if you could get MLBtv on it.