The Vulnerability Just Discovered Within Internet Explorer Is Much Worse Than You Think

First of all, yes, there is a “zero day” vulnerability in Internet Explorer. Basically, according to Microsoft, it allows “remote code execution,” which means somebody can basically tell your browser to do whatever the hell they want. And as bad as that sounds, it’s worse than you think.
First of all, there’s no patch for this yet. So if you hadn’t already used IE to download another browser, now is definitely the time. Secondly, it affects every version of Internet Explorer currently being used on the market, from 6 upwards. Which means this problem has been around for more than a decade.
Sound bad? Well, Microsoft just discontinued all support for Windows XP, so if you’re still using it, and 30% of the entire computing market still is, you’re screwed!
The solution, of course, is to just get a new computer. But not everybody can do that. Major institutional users like, er, the IRS can’t just yank everyone’s computers at one go, and some people either can’t afford a new computer or will stubbornly cling to an operating system past all sense or reason. Ask anybody who has tried to explain something that isn’t XP to their parents; it is not something you sign up for unless you have to.
Hopefully Microsoft will make an exception and patch even XP. Because otherwise, this problem is really just getting started.
d’oh
Hold on, let me open up IE, and trying searching in one of the 10 toolbars for a fix to this.
try*. I can’t grammar today.
IE ate your avatar
There are other ways to mitigate the exploit (XP included).
[www.ghacks.net]
IE11 “Metro” isn’t affected, neither is IE on Windows Server with ESC turned on. Use EMET, you should be doing that anyway. Microsoft won’t patch XP, that is what “end of support” means. IE6-8 will get patched on Server 2003 because 2003 is still under support until next year.
IE11 is affected, according to Microsoft.
Yes, but not the Metro mode browser in 8/8.1, as it has Enhanced Protected Mode on by default. Desktop IE11 is, but you can switch EPM on: [blogs.technet.com]
Oh, and there is a Flash zero day out today, update Flash if you have it.
How does anyone use IE (aside from being forced to by a work IT policy)? I believe it is the only browser incompatible with *any* ad blocking options and that is a big fucking dealbreaker for me (on top of the security issues, of course).
IE has an ad blocker. Its on the IE addons site, Easy List. I block ad sites with a blocklist on my router.
Everyone needs to call their grandparents and notify them of this immediately. As for the rest of us who are entirely aware that IE is terrible and use firefox/chrome/opera, I’m pretty sure we’ll be ok.
The fix is out now.
I can defend the use of windows XP, the use of IE however I cannot.