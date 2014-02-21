There Are Currently 70,000 People Playing One Game Via ‘Twitch Plays Pokemon’ And It Is Pure Insanity

TwitchPlaysPokemon is stream that lets you play Pokemon with a lot of other people by typing commands into chat.
It was created as an experiment to test the viability of this format, the way people interact with the input system and the way they interact socially with each other.
The gameplay allows for two modes, Anarchy and Democracy. Democracy plays up the vote and allows the users to put forth the best choice for the group. But it’s anarchy that really allows for the most interesting portion of gameplay, where thousands of people attempt to navigate a roadway all at the same time.
The experiment has spawned memes, cultivated a pretty serious fan base with over 19 million views, and is an interesting experience at its core. It ranks up there with QWOP and Desert Bus as Internet games you have to experience in some manner.
I’m very interested in creating automated Twitch streams with a strong focus on user interaction.
I would like to do something similar with other games and I have a few in mind already.
The biggest obstacle to overcome is the method of input, while crudely saying the buttons into chat works well enough for Pokemon and its turn-based gameplay it wouldn’t work for games that expect a relatively (< 20 seconds) reaction from the player. I don’t think this obstacle is insurmountable but it will require further ingenuity. (via)
You can check out the live feed on the next page (it autoplays) and even join in on the fun with the cat. At the same time, every major event is cataloged in this handy Google doc and you can even peruse an entire sub-Reddit devoted to the game.
It’s like a allegory of American democracy.
Don’t forget that there weren’t two modes to start, only ever the anarchy. Then the runner was ‘forced’ by Twitch to add the democracy mode after the first few days, and it’s been a fight ever since between the sides. It’s hurt progress too, because 30,000 of the monkeys are busy flinging shit at one another.
I did not know that! I first caught wind of it the other day when they were stuck in the room for a few hours and I think it was already in play by then.
It is a fine mess though.
The best part was when they were in the first cave for 26 hours
And and when they keep releasing all of their pokemon, including the starters.
R.I.P. Abby and Jay Leno :(
Life is frustrating enough. There is no need for me to choose to play that mess.
Yeah this is entertaining as all hell considering the religious cults that have sprung up and the names/personalities the Pokemon have ended up getting. Reddit and Imgur are overflowing with pics, gifs, and fan comics of the whole thing and the whole thing is more compelling than any of the animes.
[imgur.com]
I’m sorry, this is retarded
one of my favorite things about this is the insane fandom that has spurred from it, Memes, cartoons, vidoes and other media types. Like this video:
[www.youtube.com]