Twitter Introduces The Blue Line: A Desperately Needed Feature Everyone Hates

Twitter is a great social network in many ways. But it can be an incredible pain in the ass to piece together conversations, especially conversations you’re not a part of. So Twitter has introduced something you may not have noticed: A thin blue line, connecting conversations.
Really, it looks like this:
And it’s about as inoffensive as these things get. It mostly allows you to draw a link between people conversing. It’s also really, really hard to find implemented, because most people don’t have conversations on Twitter: Twitter is pretty much a public version of leaving a voicemail because you don’t want to talk to somebody, but do need to convey information or pithy thoughts about Breaking Bad.
This has not, of course, stopped people from freaking out:
Honestly, once people calm down they’ll probably find they prefer it. Essentially all this really does is take the scrolling, clicking, and reordering out of looking at how people talk on Twitter. Piecing together some conversations without the help of apps like Storify is basically like living through Memento, except more annoying and without the wife-murdering. It’s also usually not worth the effort.
In short, Twitter has introduced a tool to make their network easier to use and your friends’ tweets a bit easier to understand. Why the hate? Is it because there is no Blue Line on a subway system that isn’t a circle of hell?
(Image courtesy of fotoeins on Flickr)
But this is ridiculous. Echofon, Tweet Deck and other Twitter clients solved the mystery of the conversation bubble years ago. It is totally consistent, you can follow conversations easily and it remains hidden until you need or want it. In an effort to draw newbies, Twitter is going to drive away established and committed Twitter users my driving them nuts. There are many, many factions of Twitter users who do have large groups of followers with whom they converse regularly. They are now ending up with ridiculous numbers of replies in their timelines and when someone replies to a tweet from an hour or so ago, all the other replies show again. Now people are deliberately not using the Reply button and no one knows who’s talking to whom about what. How hard is it just to create a hide conversation option or a conversation bubble? All the Twitter clients have it. The problem Web Twitter has always had is that has consistently been the most cumbersome way to enjoy the platform and instead of making itself more efficient, it is making itself even more obnoxious and unwieldy.
“Twitter is going to drive away established and committed Twitter users my driving them nuts.”
This is what has been said about every single Facebook design that has ever been implemented.
Also, if I’m being honest I don’t think I’ve come across a Twitter client that does a particularly good job of this. An OK one, sure, but there’s not a eureka moment here yet, I don’t think.
Isn’t Facebook moving to older demos while the younger set move on to Instagram, Twitter and Snap Chat?
Twitter wasn’t designed around conversations so shovelling conversations into it will never work right until they do a ground up redesign of the service.
And just like every Facebook design, people will bitch like little kids but then stop complaining
Now there is something Twitter needs more of.
More wife-murdering.
It does have Chris Brown.
I’ve seen everybody talking about this “blue line” since yesterday, but it isn’t appearing on my Twitter page at all. I’d actually really like to have it, so I’m not sure what’s up…
I first came across this to follow the conversation Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick were having which was of course adorable and hilarious, so it’s fine by me.
It still doesn’t really work all that well, but the backlash is laughable. This kind of reactionary whining over teeny-tiny website changes always makes me think of the fatsos from Wall-E, for some reason.