Want To Save The TV Shows You Love? Purchase Them.

We’re coming up on May sweeps, and it’s make or break for a lot of TV shows. And a lot of shows are on the bubble, including my own beloved Hannibal. Fortunately, you can use the Internet to help save your shows, and it’s fast, too.
How? Just go to Amazon or iTunes, find your show, and buy the current season if you haven’t already. That’s it. That’s all you need to do. It’s not a guaranteed win, but it’s a powerful statement.
The economics of television have been shifting for a while. It’s easy to forget that for broadcast networks, we the viewers are the product sold to advertisers. And to be frank, the system used to evaluate that just can’t keep up and it doesn’t use the marketing data we give it to full effect. That means a lot of shows get screwed.
To this point, fans have tried petitions, letter-writing campaigns, and sending food products to the network, but the truth is that television is a business about money, and nothing gets attention quite like throwing your money at a show. But until very recently, that was impossible.
Now it’s possible, and more importantly, it’s the most attention-getting method you can employ. There is quite literally nothing a studio loves more than a show making money. The more a fan base is willing to put their money where their fandom is, the harder the studio will fight for the show, or the more willing they’ll be to shift networks. If a production company sees enough money coming in to pay for the show from the fanbase, that’s a strong argument for keeping the show.
So, if you love a show, and it’s not already canceled, pay up. If nothing else, it means you’ll have backups if it doesn’t come to Netflix.
It’s why the streaming options nowadays are so depressing…
Why on earth would I wait a week to watch a show at a network site when I can watch it now for free?
I try very hard to watch shows at a network site if at all possible and I’m happy to do so. However, I find myself repeatedly being driven to websites of ill repute because the networks can’t figure streaming out. So dumb.
Agree with first comment. Networks, get your shitty streaming in order. Failing to see how purchasing a season of a show (the point of which is because you love it and you don’t want to watch commercials) will make advertisers want to run more ads during that show on TV. Fuck off and die already, network broadcasting.
Because it demonstrates two things: 1) That there’s a viewership the current method of evaluating such is missing and 2) that the show makes money. It gives the production company a bit of leverage and a way to demonstrate, if the show has to move, that it’s a good deal.
Give CBS flack all you want as a network and it’s programming (I know I do.) but I must say they have their streaming down. CBS.com always had HIMYM up on the website by midnight the night it aired.
CBS has the same day shit down but video player can be dreadful and the amount of commercials can be a bit excessive.
And back to your purchasing shows. As someone who doesn’t have traditional cable I try to for shows I really want to see that become available the next day for purchase that are not on Hulu. Cougar Town and Justified are two that I do that with.
Oh, ha, I thought this was gonna be something about fans using some crowd-funding thing to actually buy a show.
CBS is bringing in Jeff Zucker to make their streaming service broader with more family appeal.
Done. And now I’m gonna watch Hannibal from the beginning. Again. And pretend that my one sad little contribution will be enough to turn the tide.