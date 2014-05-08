Wherever You Go, Whatever You Do, The Brimstone Missile Will Still Kill You

Homing missiles are fairly common, at this point, so really it’s just a matter of improving them and making them even more terrifying. Like, for example, the Brimstone missile, which recently had a highlight reel put online.
The Brimstone, first launched in 2005, has two guidance systems. That means that essentially, it’s so accurate you can take out the warhead and use it to just kill the driver of a car with the sheer force of impact. Yes, it’s a freakin’ sniper missile. See for yourself:
It gets better. Well, worse if you’re the target. Basically if you fire this missile at a target from less than 12 km away, and you’re moving 70 mph or less, well, you’re dead. It’s just a question of whether they want to impale you from a distance, or blow you, the car you’re in, and everything around it completely to hell.
So essentially we live in a world where a robot can fire a missile at you from seven miles away and guarantee that you’re dead. …Maybe we should stop researching AI projects, just in case.
So we have this technology… yet somehow Netflix still tries to recommend ‘Hostel’ as a buddy cop comedy.
and SVU as a Steamy Romance
Surprisingly, there is more money in military technology than in recommendation algorithms.
The Double Down Sandwich is still more ‘Merican than this missile.
Until somebody figures out how to use this missile to fire a Double Down directly into a person’s mouth, films it and puts it on Youtube. ‘Murica, baby. Love it or leaBOOM!
Calling Bullshit! Test shot #3 looked fake as Hell. Look at the 1:02 mark. The missle is already almost 1/2 of the way through the bed of the truck, and there is no damage, at all, to the truck.
I am not saying that we do not have a missle that can not do this, I am just saying that test shot #3 looks like the missle was super imposed on the film.
The placard clearly said that was a test without a warhead. This is not a Michael Bay movie. A missile without a warhead will not make huge ‘splosions even were a bitching AC/DC song playing in the background.
If you watched it from another angle, I’m pretty sure you’d see it impaling the truck. If you watch it as carefully as youtube lets you, you can see things dimpling.
The elusive triple negative. Bravo!
leeloo dallas multipass : baa daa boom
The Maverick and Hellfire need to be replaced, why?
Maverick=deployed by fixed wing aircraft
Hellfire=deployed by rotary wing and UAV aircraft.
Commonality and logistical simplicity is an attraction, but the US does not purchase Brimstone, and does indeed make do with the Maverick and the Hellfire.
It’s interesting, really. Hellfire and Maverick have had numerous upgrades and variants made for various needs and missions.
Maverick, JAGM, and Brimstone are all double the size of Hellfire, so they aren’t even the same class, really. Hellfire is being evaluated for use on Hummers. A couple different countries use them for coastal defense, and they can obviously be fired from fixed wing aircraft, so I don’t get why they need to be replaced. That’s a ton of hardware that’ll have to be reconfigured for whatever they start using instead. Brimstone is supposed to be used for the F35s that UK is putting into service soonish.
It’s just building a new platform for the sake of a new platform, I guess? But Brimstone probably won’t be the replacement in the US, I wouldn’t think. MBDA has operations in USA, but isn’t a US company in the way that Congresscritters seem to really like (because pork and jobs). JAGM is apparently what US Army and Navy are looking at for replacing Hellfire and Maverick, but it is a longer term project.
It’s hunting season for desert trucks.
All I know is if I’m in the desert in a truck… i’m not riding in the back seat.
There’s basically nothing noteworthy about this missile, that I can see. You can put anything you want into Hellfire or Maverick, including the tandem shaped charge thing, any kind of guidance system under the sun, and I would assume the propulsion system has undergone as much changes as the rest of those systems.
The hitting the truck without detonating thing seems like it could be a useful feature, and the wikipedia page talks about small blast area and collateral damage, but I mean just put a different warhead in the Hellfire II?
Awesome. More ways to bring freedom and prosperity to the rest of the world. I assume this will be featured at an Arab wedding in the near future.
well, i’m only sitting in the passenger seat of trucks from now on. that’ll fool em.