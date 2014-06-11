Why You Can’t Buy Warner Bros. Movies On Amazon: An Explainer

If you look up The Lego Movie on Amazon right now, you’ll find that it’s “unavailable.” This might strike you as somewhat odd, since you can buy the streaming version straight from Amazon. The same is true of other recent Warners movies like 300: Rise Of An Empire and Transcendence. The reasons why are as amusing as they are annoying.
So, wait, you can’t even preorder these movies? I assume this has something to do with money.
Why, yes! Amazon and Warner Bros. are currently in a dispute over DVD pricing. Amazon wants them cheaper; Warners wants them to stay the same price. So Amazon, being run by mature adults, has decided to take out their anger over this on their customers.
I feel like this is something I’ve heard about before, and recently.
Funny you should bring that up, Amazon is in a similar argument with the publisher Hachette. And it’s using the same tactics: Books are either not available to buy, or if you do buy them, Amazon will take its sweet time actually shipping those books to you. Hachette’s authors, as you might imagine, are not happy.
This seems a bit… drastic.
Ain’t it, though? Amazon has tried this tactic before; for a long time, you had to buy Nintendo’s products through a third party because Nintendo refused to play ball with Amazon’s margin cutting.
Is this just about money?
It’s also about Amazon’s role as a provider of digital content. Publishers have been screaming about ebook pricing, namely Amazon’s relentless drive for cheaper and cheaper prices, for years, to the point where they attempted to team up with Apple in a price-fixing scheme.
Similarly, we doubt Warner Bros. is happy with Amazon’s ongoing attempts to take over your living room, although so far the streaming video issue hasn’t come up.
So who’s right here?
Nobody, really. Hachette went along with that whole price-fixing scheme, and Warner Bros. is just as ethical as any other movie studio.
But at the same time, Amazon is hardly in the right here, either. They’re essentially resorting to arm-twisting and trying to use their customers as leverage in a corporation urination match, even though their customers have made it clear they don’t want to be used that way.
Is there something I can do about it?
Sure, and you can do it with Amazon’s blessing. They’ve suggested you buy these products somewhere else. Let them know you’ll be buying all your products from some other business until they get with the program, and you’ll see some changes in a hurry.
Came here to say the same. I don’t care what the reasoning is, if Amazon is trying to drop prices…let ’em.
But Amazon isn’t the one who’s producing the content. They’re just distributing it. If Amazon makes the DVDs, then they’d have a better argument over lowering the prices of those DVDs.
This is silly, go to Target.
It’s not as simple as just reducing the prices of the content. Sure, they can make it cheaper and cheaper and that’s great, but it starts taking a slice out of the amount that is owed to the original creator of the product. It’s one thing for rich musicians and whatnot, but it can have a severe effect on others who aren’t exactly in a high paying profession as it is.
I hate to say it because as a listener I love the convenience and low price of it — but this may well be the eventual ripple effect of the Spotify business model.
This whole idea of creator –> publisher —> distributor —> consumer was always supposed to benefit everybody involved. But as those of us who used to have no choice but to pay $15-20 for CDs knows, it can get messed up really quick — making outright free options like Napster and inexpensive options like Spotify seem like welcome, playing field-leveling alternatives.
The problem is, how can you make it so services that get things like customer convenience and affordability right (like Amazon or Spotify) right also do right by the people who are actually doing the creating like musicians and filmmakers and book writers?
The quick answer seems to be eliminating that middleman, the publisher out of it and have creators deal directly with distributors — but what people don’t like to admit (because of the way corporate groupthink tends to suck) is that sometimes as much as we love raw talent, there is something to be said about the the results that can come from copyeditors and record producers and all the rest.
How can we find a balance between people’s talents to create entertainment/media and the corporate greed that uses the existence of these roles to justify the kind of price markups that got us here in the first place?
Until we figure that out, stuff like this is likely to keep happening.
The slow shipping of Hachette was, indeed, Amazon being pretty terrible. Gotta disagree about refusing to sell products though. Amazon, as a retailer, has a right to say how much they want to pay wholesale, and has the right to refuse to purchase items for their stock if they can’t get the price they want. They’re under no obligation to sell Warner Bros. media.
Absolutely! But by the same token, I don’t like being used as leverage in corporate peeing matches. I feel the same way about cable blackouts. Take your wangs off the table, put away the ruler, and do your jobs.
Okay, but there’s a difference between a cable blackout and Amazon not carrying a product. In most markets cable companies have monopolies over TV distribution. Even in the markets they don’t, they often have agreements featuring early termination penalties. And, even ignoring that, it’s still a pain in the ass to cancel one cable service and get a new one set up.
Amazon, on the other hand, does not have a monopoly on distribution of DVDs and BluRay disks – you can find them at target, best buy, barnes and noble, etc., all of which have websites you can order from. You do not have to pay Amazon a penalty fee to buy from another retailer. You do not have to get stuck on the phone with a “retention specialist”, ship Amazon back hardware, and schedule an install with your new retailer.
The level of consumer inconvenience here is microscopic. I can’t get worked up over either side.
“Okay, but there’s a difference between a cable blackout and Amazon not carrying a product. ”
On a business level, sure. On a consumer level, it’s two companies making their problem my problem. Realistically, none of these fights should EVER involve the consumer.
Suppose a restaurant takes an item off the menu because they can’t sell it at a high enough price to make it worth paying what their supplier charges for ingredients. How is that inherently different from this? Is that a case of a restaurant or food distributor making their problem your problem?
There’s no good guy here. Amazon and WB might very well end this by agreeing to screw over consumers. Amazon’s goals align with the consumer’s, for now, but don’t mistake this for that being Amazon pro-consumer.
I’m actually pretty tired of the whole DVD price point. They cost $0.05 to produce at this point, and the only cost is the creation of the assets. DVDs don’t need to be $20-$30 anymore.
Also, do whatever you want, because I am all digital all the time. I own a DVD copy of The Usual Suspects, but I DVRed it off of HBO or someplace one weekend when they made the premium channels free. Guess which one I use when I want to watch the movie again?
Retailers (especially Costco and Walmart) do this kind of stuff in their physical stores all the time. If your item can’t meet their desired price point you’re out. Doesn’t matter how well the item sells, if you can’t fit their business model you’re gone. The dust up with Hachette and WB and Amazon is just getting more press because as the largest on-line retailer people assume that EVERYTHING is available on Amazon. Rubbermaid storage bins and Spanish Riojas make for a much less sexy story.
Its more likely Warner is refusing preorder stock…