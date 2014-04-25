YES. High School Geniuses Finally Solve The Problem Of Watery Ketchup Squirts.

Man, I can’t even tell you how much mental pain and suffering watery ketchup squirts have caused me over the years. Hey, don’t give me that look! You know, when you forget to shake the ketchup and get an appetite-killing dose of orange-ish water on the first squirt instead of ketchup. Ugh. It makes me so angry guys.
Well, two high school students, nay, high school geniuses have created a new cap using a 3D printer that prevents the first squirt of ketchup from being a watery disaster.You can check out a short video about the guy’s new ketchup cap below (warning, contains stomach churning footage of watery ketchup squirts — don’t watch while eating)…
Thankfully it seems like the new ketchup cap design still makes a farting noise when it comes out. You’d be snuffing out a lot of childhood joy and laughter if you got rid of that.
via Laughing Squid
My first thought was “they invented shaking it?”
Sometimes you forget to shake and EVERYTHING IS RUINED.
@Nate:some people don’t get it. Shaking doesn’t always work and watery catsup is some nasty business that totally ruins a meal. I’m excited about this
What are you talking about? Shaking always works. Shake longer.
I agree with Donger, some people need to check their condiment privilege.
Watery mustard squirts are much worse than watery ketchup squirts.
I think not. Although admittedly, I’m more of a mustard guy to begin with.
I was thinking the same thing.
Before Heinz steals their idea, shatters their faith in American business, and charges an extra $.30 to the consumer, here’s a quick hack that works for me 90% of the time:
1. Take a cotton ball and punch a hole through it with a chopstick.
2. Shove that onto the plastic spout inside bottle.
3. Only shake in a downward direction.
That’s way too much work.
I like your idea, but wouldn’t a sponge do a better job, with less risk of it breaking apart and getting mixed into the ketchup itself?
GODAMMIT you’re right.
*changes patent application*
You lost me at “take a cotton ball…”
The ginger looks like he could give a SHIT.
LMFAO
Did you see how he wouldn’t look directly into the camera? Don’t worry, kid, even if the Native Americans are right, you don’t have a soul for it to steal.
Zero ginger fucks given.
So, you avoid the watery squirt, but you also don’t get to use the last ounce or so of ketchup?
You never get that last bit out anyways.
Reality check for everyone in Generation X: This YouTube video just earned some Millennial more money than we’ll ever make busting our asses waiting for their Boomer parent to retire.
This isn’t really a story in my world.
My girl can’t suffer tomatoes.
This is the weirdest place for a “I’ve got a girlfriend” brag ever.
Digital Wonderbread definitely has a girlfriend, she just…a….lives in canada…yea canada! That’s why no ones ever met her!
Yeah, think about the ramifications of no tomatoes the next time you crave shit with tomatoes in them.
No normal pizza, no marinara, no normal salsa, no ketchup… I wish she lived in Canada.
its good solution for the watery Ketchup .
My solution – don’t eat the awful stuff.
Seriously, FUCK KETCHUP.
One time my brother shook the bottle of Tommy -K without putting his finger over the lid and it went all over the ceiling and walls interrupting the Ryder cup playing live on the telly. To this day it’s the maddest I’ve ever seen my Dad get.
Life hack: Anytime you think ketchup is desirable, substitute with A1 Bold & Spicy.
Just how much ketchup does one need to consume before people in general make fun of you for said consumption?
Also, if i stuck this up my ass, would I never get the squirts again?