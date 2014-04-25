YES. High School Geniuses Finally Solve The Problem Of Watery Ketchup Squirts.

Man, I can’t even tell you how much mental pain and suffering watery ketchup squirts have caused me over the years. Hey, don’t give me that look! You know, when you forget to shake the ketchup and get an appetite-killing dose of orange-ish water on the first squirt instead of ketchup. Ugh. It makes me so angry guys.

Well, two high school students, nay, high school geniuses have created a new cap using a 3D printer that prevents the first squirt of ketchup from being a watery disaster.You can check out a short video about the guy’s new ketchup cap below (warning, contains stomach churning footage of watery ketchup squirts — don’t watch while eating)…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thankfully it seems like the new ketchup cap design still makes a farting noise when it comes out. You’d be snuffing out a lot of childhood joy and laughter if you got rid of that.

via Laughing Squid