You Will Finally Be Able To Get HBO Go Without A Cable Subscription In 2015

After years of turning a deaf ear to your prayers like a cruel and vengeful God, HBO and Time Warner have finally decided to answer them: A standalone version of HBO Go is on the way. Soon.

In 2015 @HBO will launch standalone HBO service in the US, will work with current partners & explore models with new partners — Time Warner (@twxcorp) October 15, 2014

That’s right. At some as-yet-undetermined point next year, for some as-yet-undetermined price, you will be able to legally access all of HBO’s programming without paying for a cable subscription. This is kind of a big deal for everyone involved, including Netflix, who has a new big fancy Emmy-hoarding competitor in the streaming content business. Sayeth the suit:

“It is time to remove all barriers to those who want HBO,” [HBO head Richard Plepler] said, “so, in 2015, we will launch a stand-alone, over-the-top, HBO service in the United States. We will work with our current partners. And, we will explore models with new partners. All in, there are 80 million homes that do not have HBO and we will use all means at our disposal to go after them.” [Hypable]

Call your mom and tell her she can cancel HBO. You won’t be needing her password anymore. Starting soon you can have your own. LIKE A REAL GROWN-UP.