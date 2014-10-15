You Will Finally Be Able To Get HBO Go Without A Cable Subscription In 2015

After years of turning a deaf ear to your prayers like a cruel and vengeful God, HBO and Time Warner have finally decided to answer them: A standalone version of HBO Go is on the way. Soon.
That’s right. At some as-yet-undetermined point next year, for some as-yet-undetermined price, you will be able to legally access all of HBO’s programming without paying for a cable subscription. This is kind of a big deal for everyone involved, including Netflix, who has a new big fancy Emmy-hoarding competitor in the streaming content business. Sayeth the suit:
“It is time to remove all barriers to those who want HBO,” [HBO head Richard Plepler] said, “so, in 2015, we will launch a stand-alone, over-the-top, HBO service in the United States. We will work with our current partners. And, we will explore models with new partners. All in, there are 80 million homes that do not have HBO and we will use all means at our disposal to go after them.” [Hypable]
Call your mom and tell her she can cancel HBO. You won’t be needing her password anymore. Starting soon you can have your own. LIKE A REAL GROWN-UP.
Only in the United States. Fuck Canada and the rest of the world!
There’s already separate HBO apps for us in Europe. HBO Nordic has been around for a year. Around $8 a month. But I’m happy for you. Look forward to 2015!
Or as I will call it, HBO GoT since I’ll be subscribing exclusively for that.
My excitement is tempered by my expectations that it’s going to be cost-prohibitive. Sure you can watch GoT without cable, but it’s going to run you $30 a month.
FIOS offers HBO for $9.99/mo for 12 months. $19.99 after 12 months. They also have package deals that are cheaper than $30 a month.
HBO has some good shows on Sunday (GoT,True Detective, Boardwalk Empire) They have good documentaries and TV movies from time to time. The rest of the time they repeat the same shitty movies.
A lot like the movies they offer on HBO Go, too.
FIOS gave us 3 months of Free HBO to bridge the end of our contract and negotiation period for a new contract.
HBO Go is awesome. We burned through True Detective and Game of Thrones in short order.
If I had it at a reasonable standalone price (We have since cut the cord) I’d probably maintain it permanently and watch shows like The Wire and the occasional movie. Frankly if it was comparable to Hulu and Netflix on a monthly basis I would maintain it even if I didn’t use it because $10 a month doesn’t really register as something I need to contemplate in my budget if it’s something I sporadically use.
But it’s going to be two or three times that which means I’ll actually decide it’s not worth it to pursue. $15 is probably the tipping point.
My guess is it’s $20 with maybe some sort of intro promotion. They have said it’s not going to be cheaper than HBO added on to regular cable, which is like $16.95 without a promo from my cable company
Is this actually a legitimate standalone, or is it the same standalone they announced like a month ago that actually still required you to have a TV service package (albeit a gutted one)?
[i.qkme.me]
I really hope this is the first domino to fall. That would be outstanding.
Pretty sure this stand-alone version is going to be gutted to only contain a certain select shows as opposed to the full catalog of the current one or else everyone will be cutting their premium cable (obviously) and then the cable companies would get their panties in a wad and we all know where that leads: Data caps and lower bandwidths for everyone!
Will it be cheaper than the price I pay to torrent the episodes for free?
I don’t believe so.
As long as this isnt some stripped down and nerfed version of their content I would in up to $15/month.
Now people stealing the show that used to lie to make themselves feel better saying they would purchase it if they could only get HBO will have to come up with another excuse for stealing it by using someone else’s password.
is my math right. 80 million people dont have hbo in the usa? there are 317 million people in the usa. so that means 237 million people have hbo? or 80 million people without cable? im so confused. pew pew pew
80 million HOMES. There’s 117M households in the US (thanks wiki!)
Awesome. Fap.