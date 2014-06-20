YouTube Versus Indie Musicians: A Primer

You might have heard that YouTube will be removing artists like Adele from the entire site “in a matter of days.” You might even be angry about it! But there’s one problem: It’s not really clear that we’re actually talking about “YouTube” as we generally use the term. Here’s what’s going on.
So is YouTube just generally sick of Jack White running his mouth or something?
Probably, but what this is really about is YouTube’s upcoming music streaming service.
Doesn’t Google already have a music streaming service?
Yes, but apparently it thinks it needs two. Anyway, the service is supposedly launching later this summer. And most labels have signed up, but some are holding out for a better deal. So YouTube has started twisting arms, to the extent they can.
What’s the gripe of the labels that haven’t signed?
Well, it’s not actually the labels, but a trade group called the Worldwide Independent Network. They argue that Google isn’t offering them enough money to stream the labels they represent and want what the major labels are getting. They’ve called the contracts insulting and have argued that independent musicians they represent deserve a better rate. Part of the problem appears to be that YouTube just sent them a boilerplate contract that legally some labels can’t even sign in the first place due to the rights involved.
So basically, if they don’t sign the deal, all their videos get taken down?
That is allegedly what’s going on: Any “official content” from those indie labels will be pulled. For example, if there’s a live performance that’s been officially uploaded to YouTube, that’ll be taken down because otherwise, it’ll wind up in the ad-free music stream some consumer is supposedly paying for and then Google gets sued.
The reality, though, is that this is limited to official content from a label or artist with no deal in place. For example, Vevo isn’t losing any videos, and Vevo includes a lot of the artists, like Adele and the Arctic Monkeys, who are supposedly getting the boot off of YouTube. Furthermore, if a video is uploaded by a fan, like a live performance, that will still be available, most likely. It just won’t be monetized. It doesn’t look like small indie musicians without a label are at risk of having their videos removed either.
So we’re talking about an incredibly small selection of videos here. They shouldn’t be on the chopping block in the first place, mind you, but it’s not a sweeping removal of every video featuring the artists these labels have signed.
You’d think Google would just sort channels by a “stream/not-stream” function or something.
Supposedly, YouTube doesn’t want a subscriber to see a song they like, click on the “premium” features, and be told “Sorry, you can’t get what you paid for.” In reality, one suspects the threat of removing videos is empty posturing. The threat of removing the ContentID money from fan videos, though, is far more serious; there’s actual money involved there.
Who’s going to cave first?
YouTube. Taking ContentID away from providers who don’t play nice essentially tells the video producers they rely on that they need to find another streaming service. And considering that this service they’re offering is rather poorly considered, expect YouTube to sheepishly reinstate the videos and the Content ID system in fairly short order.
Still, it’s a good reminder: YouTube’s a business, and it’s got leverage. Something to remember, for both musicians and the rest of us.
Hey, just a heads up, you’re posting the major label’s side of the argument. They’re manipulating statistics to say they have the dominant market share while indies account for 10% or less, and thereby claim the income that is due to the dominant market share. In fact, indies dominate the market share with close to 40% of market share, thereby accounting for a similar amount of content on Youtube, and are due that income. But it is not “an incredibly small selection of videos here.” To say that is to make light of a scenario which may in fact push the internet and creative content further in the direction of big business and out of the hands of public interest.
If you think uploading a video to a Google server and letting them sell ads in front of and around it isn’t pushing creative content further in the control of “big business,” I just have nothing to say to you.
I read that ‘YouTube / Google” was trying to get labels or artists to pay to have their videos on youtube. Did people really not see this coming?
Hopefully some musician did. Like maybe a Jack White or even Adele, and already have started the process of making a FREE video streaming service for musicians.
When said service starts getting a lot of attention and the service starts gaining steam and little to no musicians are posting to youtube. It could quite possibly be the death of YouTube.
YouTube could have just ultimately drove a nail into it’s coffin if an entrepreneur jumps on this oppurtunity.
What you read is incorrect. Google just wants them to agree to a specific way to get paid.
[www.forbes.com]
No matter how you slice it. YouTube wants to get paid.
If YouTube had a more menacing competitor there would be none of this non sense.
Nah, YouTube and Google are too powerful, no “alternative” service will ever be able to dethrone them. I’ll bet my entire portfolio of MySpace, AltaVista, and Netscape Navigator stock on that.
Dammit Google, you can’t own EVERYTHING!