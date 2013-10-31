Here We Go Again: 9 Television Series Currently In Development Based On Feature Films

With AMC developing a The Walking Dead spin-off, CBS working on a How I Met Your Mother spin-off, and the Breaking Bad spin-off in development, television is obviously continuing in its grand tradition of avoiding original properties. In addition to spin-offs, however, there are a slew of television series being developed AT THIS VERY MOMENT based on movies. Most of them are bad ideas. In fact, all but one (Fargo) are bad ideas. But that’s never gotten in the way of a television studio with $$$ on its mind.
Let’s take a look at the nine series currently in development based on feature films.
Limitless — Bradley Cooper is producing a TV series based on his 2011 hit about about an unsuccessful writer whose life is transformed by a top-secret “smart drug” that allows him to use 100% of his brain and become a perfect version of himself. I’m sure there’s 10 seasons in that idea.
Outbreak — An hourlong series based on the hit 1995 Warner Bros feature directed by Wolfgang Petersen that will be co-written by John Wells and Orman. Outbreak, which is being developed for NBC, is described as a medical thriller that follows an ensemble of characters as they race to contain a lethal virus before it becomes a global pandemic. So, The Walking Dead minus zombies.
Rambo — In August it was announced that Sylvester Stallone was developing a television series based on his character, and Stallone may even return to play the role. Stallone, by the way, is 67. I’m sure this will play well as the Blue Bloods lead-in on CBS.
Fargo — FX has greenlit the series, based on the Coen Brothers movie (though, the story will be different) and it has a pretty great cast, including Glen Howerton and Bob Odenkirk. This, which had the blessing (and is produced by) the Coen Brothers is legitimately exciting.
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle — ABC Family is developing this series based on the early 90s movie, which will tell the story of a young, attractive nanny who terrorizes a suburban family from the inside. HOW THE F&$% DO YOU MAKE 13 EPISODES OUT OF THIS?
The Money Pit — A series based on the 1986 Tom Hanks comedy is being developed NBC by The Office writer-producer Justin Spitzer. Honestly, screw the TV series. If they played this clip from the movie — the best laugh in cinematic history — on a loop for half an hour every week, I’d watch.
Dominion, based on the 2010 Paul Bettany film that no one remembers, Legion, is described as “an epic supernatural action drama set 25 years in the future after a war between an army of Angels and mankind has transformed the world. The series follows the perilous journey of a rebellious young soldier who discovers he’s the unlikely savior of humanity. Scott Stewart, who co-wrote and directed Legion, will direct the pilot for SyFy.
Act of Valor — National Geographic’s first scripted TV series will be based on the 2012 Navy SEAL feature about pararescuemen, also known as PJs, who are the unsung heroes tasked with recovery and medical treatment of personnel in humanitarian and combat environments. This is not the worst idea. It’s basically another medical series, though.
L.A. Confidential — As of April, James Elroy — who wrote the novel that the movie L.A. Confidential was based upon, is shopping a sequel series to the movie/book. It was being pitched to broadcast and cable networks as well as emerging distribution platforms. Apparently, multiple parties were interested, but so far, no one has picked it up. With the right cast, I would so watch this.
Who watches “First Blood” or “Rambo” and thinks “8pm on a weekday?” The fourth movie featured Stallone unloading a .50 cal machine gun and the results were designed to be medically accurate (i.e. ludicrous gibs).
Yeah, yeah .50 cal… HE RIPPED A MAN’S THROAT OUT WITH IS BARE HANDS! And gutted another guy. Please make this TV-PG.
Forget the laugh, I’d watch the final scene in Money Pit forever: Tom Hanks falling Mouse-trap style from the top of the house to the fountain in the yard below. Classic movie.
I would go for the scene were he falls through the floor and is stuck in the rug.
Criminally underrated film. Mad laughs.
Money Pit used to be one of my all time favorite movies. Then I moved into a 110 year old house and now it’s just a constant reminder of my depression.
as excited as i am for the Fargo series, i still think Miller’s Crossing would make a better tv show.
eh, too similar to Boardwalk Empire.
Remember the other Fargo series that had Edie Falco as Marge? That was a bizarre moment in TV history.
I wish they would make a Dredd TV series, but since it bombed we’re stuck with Karl Urban in Almost Human.
Forget a TV series based on The Money Pit.
I want a TV series based on The Burbs.
I would watch the hell out of a Burbs series.
Would it be greedy to ask for both?
Pizza dude!
PaulJ – I’d watch a block of The Money Pit and The Burbs if they were ever smart enough to make both.
Rikki-Tikki-Deadly – Now they know that we know that they know that WE know!
I’ve got it figured. A reality TV show based on Malibu’s Most Wanted.
“If they played this clip from the movie — the best laugh in cinematic history — on a loop for half an hour every week, I’d watch.”
It would have to be much better than “How I Met Your Great Uncle” on CBS.
I read the Dominion description and thought “Nah” but as soon as I saw SyFy at the end I immediately decided it’d be worth a watch.
SyFy has completely realigned my expectations for a TV show, I’m not sure what to make of that.
When I saw the trailer for Legion, I thought it had some great elements (Angel vs Angel apocalyptic war, Paul Bettany, Adrianne Palicki’s legs), but the movie just sucked.
I’m with you on watch worthiness though. Sounds like a premise SyFy would actually do justice to.
Interesting that they’re trying to make an L.A. Confidential series again.
When they tried to make it a series in 2003, they had Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Vincennes, but they didn’t pick it up after the pilot episode. If they couldn’t make that series work back then, what could they do to make it work now?
Ellroy might have a little more clout now thanks to Justified.
Dammit, I’m and idiot. Elmore Leonard did Justified.
I knew it was Money Pit on the banner pic, but I had a hope it would be a sitcom based on the ‘Burbs.
Who is Orman?
Another Rowles fail.
Say what you will about an Outbreak show, but I’m all in for it.
…the story of a young, attractive nanny who terrorizes a suburban family from the inside. HOW THE F&$% DO YOU MAKE 13 EPISODES OUT OF THIS?
Or, as I like to think of it, UrbanBaby.com: The Nighttime Soap.
I think out of all the non Fargo shows on this list LA Confidential series would be the most promising. But they should just skip making an LA Confidential series and just make a Badge of Honour show.
“ACT OF VALOR?” Pfff. Trite.
That show needs to be called “THE PJ’S”, period.
Ooooo, i’d be all over LA Confidential. In the meantime, Mob City looks intriguing [youtu.be]