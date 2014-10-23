‘CSI’ Got A Reduced Episode Order. Are We Approaching The End Of An Era?

It may not seem like much, but CBS’s announcement that it is reducing the season order for this season of CSI from 22 episodes to 18 is yet another move toward its inevitable cancellation. First William Peterson left. Then Laurence Fishburne. Then Marg Helgenberger. Then the ratings to what was once the top-rated drama on television began to erode. Then the CBS series was moved from its longtime Thursday night slot to Wednesday night, and now, it’s airing on Sunday nights, and the ratings continue to deteriorate.
Now, CBS has cut the order to make way for other programming it has in mind for that slot later this year, including its spin-off CSI: Cyber (destined, with James Van Der Beek, Luke Perry, and Patricia Arquette, to have one of the most 90s casts on TV) and Vince Gilligan’s Battle Creek.
And sure, CBS will say it’s not really about the ratings, but the inventory. But then once its gone, and nobody misses it, maybe CBS is not quick to bring it back, especially given the expense of the cast (Ted Danson gets $200,000 an episode, alone).
We’ve all seen it before, and I’m personally glad to see that CSI is beginning inexorable decline in its 15th season, ensuring that it will not challenge Law & Order (the show it ripped off) as the longest-running procedural in television history.
CSI is dead, long live CSI!
Source: TVLine
so instead of 22 episodes that are exactly the same we have 18 episodes that are exactly the same? oh jeez, I hope they can solve the murder in that time…
Go on, kick a good show when it’s down. Law and Order didn’t exactly invent the police procedural they invented making one as joyful as watching a colorectal exam.
Grissom marries Lady Heather, season 18!
As with everything else in Hollywood, they had to milk it for every last drop, with the watered-down spinoffs…
I wish they would do a whole season about one case, instead of one case per episode. It might be slower but it would be, you know, realistic.
Aw what do I care. NORM!
“I can’t live knowing Ted Danson makes that much more money than me” – George Costanza.
I’m shocked he still gets paid that much now.
Seriously, I thought it was cancelled years ago. There’s a prime example of a good show not having enough sense to end at the right time.
The CBS crime procedural needs its own sociological study. For the past 20 years there’s been a large group of people who would watch all of this shit: JAG, Numbers, all the CSI’s, all the NCIS’s, Criminal Minds, the one with Cerrano, and the other 50 that I can’t remember. Are people locking into CBS and taking the batteries out of the remote? I honestly can’t understand how anyone could think “CSI was great tonight! I wonder what CSI: Miami is going to be about?” every single week.
Full Disclosure: I watched way more CSI: Miami than I ever should have, but Khandi Alexander AND Emily Procter were on at the same damn time.