Donald Trump‘s first formal rally for his 2024 campaign was like all his other rallies. He mocked political rivals, mainly “Meatball” Ron DeSantis; played his favorite song from his favorite recording artist, himself; and he lied about the crowd size. “The number of tickets that are gone, I think it’s unprecedented, I think it’s the biggest we’ve had ― and we’ve had 100,000 people at rallies,” he told Newsmax. Here’s what the crowd actually looked like.

View of Trump rally crowd in Waco, Texas, from the air as Trump Force One comes in to land pic.twitter.com/kZL6SGKBoC — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) March 25, 2023

Not quite 100,000 people.

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t resist making fun of Trump’s crowd size during Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “It’s easy to feel like there’s a ton of crazy people, because it looks like there are. But the venue in Waco holds 50,000 people, you can see from this aerial view that the crowd was about, I don’t know, 47,000 short of capacity,” he said, displaying a different but equally damning photo of the MAGA event. “More people show up to the annual sausage show down in Waco than showed up to this event.”

Kimmel also believes that Trump chose Waco, the sight of the Branch Davidians cult siege, “because it’s a powerful metaphor for his campaign: he’s going down in flames, and he’s taking his cult followers with him.”

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue above.