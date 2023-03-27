Donald Trump‘s iPod (you know he still uses an iPod) has more than just showtunes on it. There’s also “YMCA” by the Village People, who want nothing to do with Trump, and “Justice for All.” No, it’s not the title track from Metallica’s 1988 album; it’s the song the former president recorded with the J6 Prison Choir, which is comprised of a group of men who were imprisoned for their involvement with the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Justice for All” — a sub-Glee mashup of the men’s choir singing “The Star Spangled Banner” over a half-interested Trump reciting “The Pledge of Allegiance” — was played during this weekend’s Trump rally in Waco, Texas.

Here’s how the Washington Post described the scene:

Before Trump began to speak, however, there was one other bit of patriotic business at hand. “Ladies and gentlemen,” an announcer told the MAGA-bedecked assembly, “please rise and place your hand over your heart for” — and here’s where you expect the disembodied voice to say “the Pledge of Allegiance,” but that is not what he said — “the number one song on iTunes, Amazon, and the Billboard charts: ‘Justice for All,’ featuring President Donald J. Trump and the J6 choir!”

If a Democrat did a “ladies and gentlemen, please rise and place your hand over your heart for…” fake out, it would be the only thing Fox News would talk about for a week. Maybe even two weeks.

(Via the Washington Post)