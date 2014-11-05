Proof That John Mulaney Has A Really Good Sense Of Humor About His Troubled Fox Sitcom

Poor John Mulaney. He’s such a talented and nice guy, with such a bad Fox sitcom. According to the Rotten Tomatoes reviews of freshman series on the networks this fall, Mulaney comes in dead last (with a scant 15 percent). The series order has already been shortened, and ratings have not been good, so when Mulaney appeared on Comedy Central’s @midnight and lost in their trivia contest, Mulaney conceded the hard truth in a nod toward the ultimate fate of his Fox sitcom.
It’s OK, Mulaney. We know he’s talented. We love his stand-up. We just choose to believe that Mulaney is the sitcom that Fox forced on him, not that one he wanted to make. That it’s his Lucky Louie and that his next effort will be the Louie we always wanted for him.
Wait, his show is still on? I figured it got pulled because there hasn’t been 15 Uproxx articles posted about it in the past 3 days.
Jennifer Lawrence must be dead too. She hasn’t “won the internet” 23x this week.
JON STEWART IS DEAD?!? D:
Hey, you have Nasim Pedrad rest her head on my lap, I’ll be chipper about anything.
I haven’t even been able to bring myself to watch the third episode. I want to want to watch it….but I just don’t want to watch it.
And fuck you. Lucky Louie was funny as hell.
It’s Dustin, dude. Just be glad he got the show right.
Just because someone’s a good comedian doesn’t mean they’re going to make a good sitcom. Talent doesn’t translate to every medium in comedy.
Mitch Hedberg:
As a comedian, I always get into situations where I’m auditioning for movies and sitcoms, you know? As a comedian, they want you to do other things besides comedy. They say “alright you’re a comedian, can you write? Write us a script. Act in this sitcom.” They want me to do shit that’s related to comedy, but it’s not comedy, man. It’s not fair, you know? It’s as though if I was a cook, and I worked my ass off to become a really good cook, and they said “alright you’re a cook… can you farm?”
Spot on.
Nice … Even tho Mitch did kill it on That 70s Show w his 20 seconds of total screen time ha
He was also good that time he made a shot in pool and acted like he meant to do it.
On a serious not, I’m pretty sure he had a scene in Lords of Dogtown with Heath Ledger….
Aaaaannddd now I’m sad.
My lady and I were watching Lords of Dogtown on Netflix the other night. Hedburg is the guy who firsts brings polyurethane wheels into Ledger’s shop.
Yeah, but I don’t remember specifically if he’s selling them to Skip or the other guy that works there.
I love that movie. It had Ledger, Hirsch, Hedberg aaaanndd…..Sofia Vergara.
I thought that show got pulled already!
Cancelled but they will air the remaining episodes or the original 13 episode order.
“That it’s his Lucky Louie and that his next effort will be the Louie we always wanted for him.”
WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU SPEAKING RIGHT THERE. Lucky Louie was awesome.
Seriously. Lucky Louie was amazing.
Lucky Louie has a ton of after-the-fact fans, but during its run, nobody really cared about it, and critics never liked it. The common narrative amongst TV critics these days is “the failed HBO series Lucky Louie simply did not work”. I think it’s bullshit. I think it was a great representation of Louis CK’s sense of humor at the time. Louie is obviously a far superior work of art, but Lucky Louie was a fucking great TV sitcom.
Either you think @midnight is like jeopardy or (more likely) you meant @midnight has trivial contests. You guys need a proofreader so badly.
Some of it is trivia. Like “which pic got the most retweets?” type questions.
Some people try really hard to mock Dustin sometimes, and they end up really reaching for things that aren’t there.
@doctor
Allow me to point to the part of the article where he compares Mulaney to Lucky Louie.
I’m pretty sure Lucky Louie gets retroactive love that it doesn’t really deserve because Louis CK is a genius and everyone loves his work now.
His statement was inaccurate. There are small trivia portions of @midnight, but it is overall not a trivia show and the segment that always precedes the elimination is in no way trivia.
I think maybe I’m just used to Dustin making massive errors that are nowhere even close to the truth that if he even gets it in the general ballpark, I’m proud of him.
@doctor, I’m sure that may be the case with some people but that doesnt take away from it being an incredible show that took some monster balls to make.
Also, here is where I tell you Im a Lucky Louie hipster who was watching it when it originally came out.
If you havent seen it. Watch this clip.
Lucky Louie was solid as fuck.
Did you just call @midnight a trivia contest?
It’s certainly not a comedy show.
i enjoyed lucky louie. it was edgy as fuck.
i fucked the edge once. bono watched.
Louie wanted to do Lucky Louie. It’s ratings were increasing when HBO cancelled it. You have no idea what you’re talking about.
I saw the first few minutes of the premier and I thought I was watching a read through with a laugh track. It was really hard to watch. The jokes were awful, the acting was stiff and there was a laugh track.
Seriously…a laugh track.
The only difference between his show and lucky louie is his show sucks ass and lucky Louie was a great show. I really don’t get why everyone is on this dudes jock.
Wait I just saw who wrote this article. Now I get it.
You aren’t seriously comparing this man to Louis C.K. are you? Mulaney is an ok stand up comedian that produced one of the worst comedies in recent memory and Louis has been one of if not the most consistent stand up comedians for the last decade and has one of the best comedies on tv. And like others have said, Lucky Louie was solid. Stop defending Mulaney.
I’m seriously starting to think you guys get a check from Mulaney every month.
I think Mulaney is entirely to blame for the show unfortunately. He’s explained in interviews this is the kind of show he wanted to do. NBC didn’t pick it up. There were warning signs.
Yep, that’s my understanding as well. This is the the type of show he wanted to do, it’s just not very good.
I’ve watched every episode so far, and while I think it’s gotten slightly better, that might just be because the premiere was so bad.
Lucky Louie was awesome. Mulaney is a discombobulated mess.
I’ve made it 3 episodes and I’ll probably keep watching cause I’m loyal like that. But honestly, it feels too much like he’s trying to recreate Seinfeld, instead of using the Seinfeld format as a jumping board into some new creative format. And the laugh track is like nails on a chalkboard. Also, having seen all his stand-ups, it’s very hard to watch him reuse those same jokes, in sitcom format. It’s like a reverse Midas effect. I still have hope though.