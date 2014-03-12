'Justified' Discussion: 'Reason Not The Need, Marshal'

Boyd needs a new headquarters. It’s not that Johnny’s isn’t a fine establishment, as any hole-in-the-wall rural dive that manages to keep such a wide array of high-end bourbons on hand is worth at least three stars on Yelp. The problem is that every goddamn two-bit huckster and henchman south of the Mason-Dixon line on Justified seems to know they can find him there, and it is really becoming a problem, for both his criminal and “legitimate” business interests. I mean, this season alone he’s had two bartenders get assaulted and tied up by rogue foot soldiers who were looking for him. How can he expect to find good help if that trend continues? (“WANTED: Bartender. Must be handy with a shotgun and willing to get kidnapped like three times a year, max.”)
And it’s not just underworld types who are giving him problems. Crooked sheriffs and witty marshals have also been kicking his door down for years now, too. In fact, now that I think about it, I can’t think of a single customer Johnny’s has had recently that wasn’t a lawman or criminal. There’s certainly something to be said for a quiet watering hole that keeps the local riff raff out (especially if you’re trying to get a multimillion-dollar Mexican heroin smuggling operation off the ground in the office), but as far as fronts for criminal operations go, Johnny’s is kind of the worst.
And now, the highlights:
- Speaking of lousy fronts for criminal operations, Audrey’s doesn’t exactly appear to be raking in cash right now either. Say what you will about Dewey Crowe’s street smarts and personal hygiene, but at least he kept the place full of customers.
- Although one upside of the slowdown in business is that it’s giving Kendal lots of time to invent fancy new libations. I hope he’s flipping bottles around and reciting poetry like Tom Cruise in Cocktail by next episode. Very few things would make me happier.
- Look at that. Two full paragraphs and two bullet points, and I haven’t mentioned anything of substance about Raylan or Boyd’s plots from last night, both of which were rather important to the progression of the season. A+ recapping going on here.
- ANYWAY, Raylan was off to Memphis to look into the Hot Rod stuff, which introduced us to Eric Roberts, DEA Agent. (His character’s name was Miller, but whatever.) There was a lot going on here, between Roberts being what showrunner Graham Yost referred to as “The Ghost of Raylan Future” and the Miller/Hot Rod relationship being a gray-haired version of Raylan and Boyd, but I think most of what you need to know about him can be summed up by this GIF.
- If you have to die, there are worse ways to go out than by jamming a pencil into your captor’s neck and getting in one last sick burn about your hated rival’s dead father. RIP, Hot Rod.
- While Raylan spent most of the episode running around Tennessee with a buzzed loose cannon DEA agent, Boyd was keeping himself awfully busy in Harlan. Not only did he reveal to Darryl that he was wise to the Crowe family plot to incorporate themselves into his drug business, but he also had to coax an old, infirm man out of his nursing home so he could murder him to open up Ava’s heroin pipeline into the prison. Lot going on with old Boyd last night.
- The roadside murder of the old guy was kind of a mashup of two murders from The Godfather. There was the “driver gets out to pee while the guy in the passenger seat gets killed” thing from the “Leave the gun, take the cannoli” scene, and the strangling of Carlo Rizzi after the baptism. I have seen The Godfather a lot.
- In which Boyd sums up his entire life this season.
- That whole scene at Audrey’s was terrific. Boyd putting Darryl in his place, good guys pulling guns on bad guys who had just pulled guns on other bad guys, Country Avon and his brother dropping extended King Lear references (the criminals on this show are very literate, yes?), all of it. Boyd with a gun in his face might be my favorite Boyd.
- I wanted the stream of people running through that door to keep going. Wendy and Kendal could have pulled guns on Raylan and Miller, then Tim and Rachel could have pulled guns on Wendy and Kendal, then Limehouse could have pulled a gun on Tim and Rachel, then they all could have chased each other through the rooms of the whorehouse like an episode of Scooby-Doo. I would have liked that.
- We only got a small dose last night, but God bless Wynn Duffy. Between the “like my ass on a Sunday” line about the coffee and his insistence on calling Boyd “Mr. Crowder,” it was just enough to tide me over.
- Boyd Crowder Hair Threat Level: Brunette Wynn Duffy
- Wynn Duffy Hair Threat Level: Blonde Boyd Crowder
- I am sure Dewey’s decision to ram Danny and Miller with a heroin-filled tow truck will be, like, a thing next week, but for now I’d just like to point out the Pinkman-esque quality of the moment.
- Danny Crowder on cocaine, sans context: “I see cocaine and I just sh*t my pants.”
- Couple boxing references last night: Raylan telling the hooker that he mainly likes “the old guys” and the “DOWN GOES FRAZIER” when the DEA boob got headbutted by a handcuffed Roscoe. (“HAMMER AND ANVIL.”)
- Wendy Crowe wants to get Kendal a fake ID. Wendy Crowe is a cool mom.
- The stuff with Ava in the prison… yeah. Feeling that less and less every week. And, again, why hasn’t Boyd murdered the tiny guard who put her there?
- Art’s wife IS right. He’s the crazy one in the Raylan/Art relationship for expecting Raylan to change. You’re a wise lady, Mrs. Art.
- I’ll just leave this here…
Okay, that’s it for me. Feel free to chime in below. Thanks as always to Chet for the GIFs. Please do not pull a gun on me and tie me up behind a bar.
I’m still waiting for the 20 second rule knife vs gun to actually happen
“The stuff with Ava in the prison… yeah. Feeling that less and less every week. And, again, why hasn’t Boyd murdered the tiny guard who put her there?”
i feel like this gets said every week. we get it, u dont like the ava in prison thing. great.
am i the only one here who wants to start a “#fuckavahaters” petition? this hatin’ shits getting old. i see nothing wrong with that story, justified hasn’t let us down yet, why not give them some credit and let them build toward their vision. not every scene has to be sarcastic one liners and gunfights. u want that go watch old clint eastwood movies or something.
Sorry about the omission…was trying to say “the Ava story as she has been a central character…..”
( we really need a way to correct a post after it’s been posted!)
@SlimBobweigh …I will sign that petition right quick, there ain’t a thing wrong with following the Ava story has been a central character from the start. All of the criticism reminds me very much of what happened last year about mid-season when all the haytas were crying about the Drew Thompson plotline, saying it was all over the place. The writers tied it all up quite nicely indeed. I agree wholeheartedly that Justified has not let us down yet and I doubt that it ever will.
I’m starting to nitpick the Ava prison thing. She was set to be released and then shanked a guard in the arm but didn’t kill him. That doesn’t make any sense. Said guard then disappeared, and Ava’s fingerprints aren’t on the weapon and no blood spatter or other trace evidence was on her because she didn’t do it. So, the only thing keeping Ava in jail is the word of a convicted felon. Why is she still in jail?
Also, she’s a dirt poor hillbilly who’s had to fight every day of her life – or at least since she hit puberty anyway. She would either be completely submissive like Ellen May, or she’d be someone who killed her husband with a shotgun without a second thought, yanno, like AVA FUCKING CROWDER. This whole damsel in distress thing isn’t consistent.
It’s time for Ava to either go back to being Ronda Rousey or get killed.
My DVR cut out at the last commercial after Eric Roberts shot the brother. What happened in the last scene?
It occurs to me that Justified is coming dangerously close to coming totally off the rails. But maybe I feel like that because True Detective is gone and nothing will ever be as good.
That isn’t to say that I didn’t enjoy the episode. But the upcoming clips make me nervous.
You’re not wrong. I love this show but GD if this season isn’t a hot mess.
“The United Nations of @ssholes”
I love that. I need a shirt that says that and has a group shot of the characters in that room.
My scenario from last week on the Wendy/Kendal/Daryl situation was sick and twisted. It went like something like- Raylan is banging Wendy hard one afternoon when Kendal skips outta school early. Kendal walks in on Raylan and Wendy and since he has already bought a gun ( just as he told the good Marshal he would after getting handed a wad of cash ) the young boy pulls the gun and shouts “Git yer dirty dick outta mah sistermom, you ain’t mah daddy ” Kendal pulls the trigger but Raylan rolls over and he kills Wendy instead. The question is: does Raylan cover it up or let the kid do time?
Anyway, I guess my scenario is blown now that Daryl went and took Kendal’s 2K away. So I look at like this- the next time Daryl tries to manhandle Wendy with the finger slap in the face, Kendal goes for the shotgun under the bar and blows his dumbass away !! How’s that sound VJ ? Can we you make that happen please?
Anyone else love the way Boyd was using everyone’s full name last night? “I’m gonna get you outta here Ava Crowder” and ” What is it you want, Daryl Crowe, Jr.?”
And how about Wynn’s hair being being 3 “crazy fuck” level alerts above Boyd’s ?
The visuals last night were better than good, the pencil in the neck, Miller’s bullet-dented flask, letting HotRod take his last drink from it and then refilling it at Boyd’s bar without even washing the blood off. And the song playing in the opening scene was so kick-ass…anyone know who that band was?
I do believe they mentioned how the little guard has gone off the grid.
This is gonna be long but… I’m tending to agree with some of the people here about This season being disappointing by Justified standards. There’s just not much to it. We’re kinda back to season one almost except Raylan isn’t quite as angry and edgy as season one Raylan so there’s not the “what will he do here’ factor. And the Crowders were much scarier than the Crowes.
I think the show lost a little something losing Raylan’s dad. It seemed like that story had run it’s course but maybe it would have been best to keep Arlo alive until the end. Raylan dealing with his dad and everything that came with it for who he is, wants to be and doesn’t want to be, was probably the most important and powerful part of the show. It’s totally lacking this year.
He’s always been at a crossroads with good and evil, battling his past trying to figure out his future, but his character this year feels like he’s stalled. All he’s done is ignore his kid and not really address the father-son theme of the show that it had for the first 4 years. Raylan just hasn’t been that interesting.
Same with Boyd, last year was the pinnacle for his character – trying so hard as it turned out not to rule Harlan but to escape Harlan with Ava. I don’t think they can top that version of Boyd. Plus Ava and Boyd are way better together then separated.
It’s almost like last season could have been the end of the series and maybe should have been with theme centered around Boyd and Raylan both trying to escape the past and get out of Harlan, chasing the same thing.
It just seems like neither Boyd or Raylan have a larger purpose right now. And “angry do anything to get Ava out of jail” Boyd has been kinda meh. Plus the Theo Tonin/Detroit mob ongoing story ended too. We have the Crowes and that’s about it. I’d rather be spending more time with Tim, Rachel, and Art.
Agree with all of that aside from the Ava part. That arc really is feeling stale and nonsensical.
Awww shucks Danger, I really expected you to end this re-cap with: “Please do not ask me to draw you a map and then stab me in the neck with a pencil !!”
I may or may not have watched a clip of Cybil on hulu because I remembered it starred a younger Alicia Witt. She has matured beautifully. I also may or may not buy a ticket to this year’s Austin tv festival because they are going to have a panel on Justified.
Well, because of the way the roads are in Tennessee and Kentucky, it would be about a 7 hour drive but only about a 45 minute flight.
VJ Boyd, this was the episode you were waiting for to discuss the extra stuff correct?
You guys have twisted my brain all up! Soooooo glad I’m not high right now. I might never get outta this thought stream.
And then, does Julia Roberts look like Tess Ocean in this world?
He looks more like Julia than actual-Eric does, one assumes.
All I was going to say was, in an episode a few seasons ago, Art mentioned Eric Roberts, something about how Julia looks too much like Eric for his taste. So the question is, in the Justified universe, does Alex Miller just happen to look a lot like Eric Roberts, or does Eric Roberts look completely different? And if Eric Roberts in the Justified universe looks completely different, WHAT does he look like?… Sadlly, this may interest only me.
He called about getting a flight to Memphis. Not sure how the other guys did it.
Hair threat level:
DICKIE BENNETT FTW.
Not only did Raylan get a glimpse of his possible future, but I felt Byod did too with the old man sleeping with a gun under his bed because he killed the person responsible for killing his wife.
+1
A few things:
1. How did Boyd get out of the bar while Darryl had to “make bail?”
2. My ex used to work in a women’s pen. They aren’t violent. Abs how in the world do they keep getting such elaborate shivs?
3. So Hot Rod was an informant to the DEA this whole time? Seems like he would have had the Crowders locked up long ago if that were the case.
4. I am going to be livid if Dewey doesn’t survive and get his pool back by the time it’s all said and done. Long live his dream.
5. OMG DICKIE FUCK YES!!!
At the start of the season, Dewey had everything he wanted – his own brothel, a kiddie pool, loads of money. Now he’s stuck doing drug deals with crazy knife-wielding cousins. He just can’t catch a break.
1. Daryl probably did something stupid. It’s his nature.
2. I had an ex who worked in a women’s pen too (shrink). You are correct, so Hollywood.
3. The Crowders were never really direct competition. Plus, Hot Rod loved Boyd’s dad.
WANTED: Bartender. Must be handy with a shotgun and willing to get kidnapped like three times a year, max
Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Let’s not go making promises we can’t keep. There’s no way an employee at Johnny’s Bar n’ Bourbon can put a max on how many times they might get kidnapped in a year. Shit three times a week seems low.
I imagine regular kidnappings still probably yield a healthier lifestyle than working in coal mines.
“And, again, why hasn’t Boyd murdered the tiny guard who put her there?”
same question occurred to me midst ep. though to be fair, boyd has had a lot going on, what with mexico, and experiencing that out of body cognitive dissonance at the deal table, seems to me boyd might just be going a little cookoo for cocoa puffs
@VJBoyd
dont u listen to these pricks, this season has been great and ava’s storyline has been compelling in my opinion. i can’t wait to see how it ties in with boyd’s drug ring, or where ever else it goes, it has really shown a deeper/darker side to ava. i guess some folks dont want a buildup, just want all out boom,bang, pow, one line joke, gun fight, end. theres enough of that shit in hollywood already, i prefer justified!
oh, btw im actually a fan of oitnb but its nowhere near the level of justified. been watchin every week since episode 1 and ava is one of my favorite characters! anyone who thinks she needs to die is insane imo.
We had planned as far back as last season for Ava to spend this season in prison… Unfortunately OITNB aired between last season and this, and it’s pretty much impossible to match that, so we were left with a choice of doing what we’d planned or changing our show because of what another show did. We chose the former, and perhaps that will prove to be a mistake.
@Reede but they knew, oh yes they knew, just like true detective knew about hannibal, they knew, bet your ass they knew, there are spies everywhere, literally, right now ……….. knowing ….. just knowing
@Duchess Except they were already writing this season when OITNB started airing.
Why I hate AVa’s story line
It just felt a little too much like “Oh Orange is the New Black was a hit… lets do that”
That’s one of many things that irritate me about Ava’s current story line. That little guard gets the crap kicked out of him for trying to molest Ava, but two days later he’s suddenly got the balls to frame her for stabbing him, by stabbing himself. Which would presumably put him in need of medical attention and keep him from running immediately. Then Ava still needs protection at the state pen even thought the last woman who messed with her had her brother’s faced kicked in within 24 hours. Then the nurse tries to fuck over Ava by getting her to kill Judith even though she knows Boyd’s on the outside and just had a guy killed less than 24 hours after she talked to him, so what’s he likely to do to her if she keeps Ava from getting that sweet, sweet heroin.
And on that note, why is Judith so trusting of Ava. “Oh, you’re brand new in prison and pretty clearly fucked up our last supply of heroin, but by all means, you take charge of setting up the new supply chain while I risk death by wickedly curved shank to protect you.”
What I’m saying is I hate Ava’s story line.
Anyone else get the impression that DEA Agent Eric Roberts fired a little early there?
Also my DVR cut-off right as country avon put his gun down. So pissed.
I counted 3 seconds after Miller told him “you got 3 seconds”. I had to laugh about it. Made me think of the many threats of Raylan. I remember “take one more step and I shoot you” back in season 1.
This was a call back to Raylan doing the same thing years ago with the “you got 3 seconds before I shoot”. Driving up the Ghost of angle.
Miller shot early , yeah. But it had to be because of how they were pontificating about King Lear, obviously trying to create a distraction. No way were they gonna lay down the guns.
It seemed like he shot him before he could finish what he was saying.
My DVR did a weird thing this week where it taped 15 mins of a show then stopped… then tapped the rest of the show as a different file.
They kept showing Roscoe flashing the gun as he talked so Miller had some, (get ready for it) JUSTIFICATION, but at the point he shot Roscoe didn’t seem to be pointing the gun anywhere but at the floor.
Mine did the same thing. I DVR’d the 1 AM showing just to see if I can catch the rest later today.
dude strung up a dea agent and wouldn’t put his gun down in the raylan-esqe “you got three seconds to drop it or i shoot you” bit
My prediction with the whole Eva storyline is that she’s gonna die in the finale. Boyd’s gonna fail to get her heroin smuggled inside in time to prevent her getting shanked.
what the actual fuck? y do ppl hate ava? it makes no sense
IMO Ava should have died in the final few episodes of last season. Maybe something like how Apollonia inadvertently took the hit meant for Michael.
one can only hope
I love that Raylan’s baby has been promoted from “my kid” to “my baby girl”. Soon she may have an actual name. Progress people.
Probably a middle name. Can’t imagine Winona naming her Francis.
Is there any chance that her name is Francis?
Raynona
Her name’s Raylene. Duh
That’s true. I had not even noticed that but in the first episode, the manger from Waiting had to ask if it was aboy or a girl when Raylan produced the onesies. Nice pickup.
In the good news department, Graham Yost says Roscoe isn’t dead and the brothers will likely return next season:
“On Justified, unless you see a doctor pronounce death, a character’s not dead. No. After the episode was so much fun and they were so great, we decided to keep them both alive. Or at least have that possibility, and we’ll see how next year unfolds.”
I thought I saw a body bag.
We never saw Quarles pronounced dead.
I still don’t understand what Darryl and Danny’s big con in Mexico was. At the end of the last episode, Boyd was aware they were trying to pull something on him, and it seemed to involve Darryl’s Mexican connections.
Now we’re led to believe that Darryl’s big plan was for Dewey and Danny to just get lost in Kentucky and hold the missing truck-load of heroin for ransom?
Right, but he also wanted to delay their shipment so he could set up the meeting and ID all the players in the Kentucky heroin market so he would know who to kill later.
I wonder if this is how it works in Vermont?
Plan was to kill off Hot Rods guys forcing Boyd to rely on him and his brother to import the heroin from Mexico as they have shown they could do. Then as time goes by he would proceed to knock off Boyd, Wynn, and fuck nuts from Detroit to take complete control of the drug trade.
Dewey and Danny getting lost wasn’t part of the plan, but Daryl definitely told them to not deliver the heroin right away so that he had some negotiating leverage with Boyd and Wynn.
No, Darryl’s plan is to somehow kill off all the other partners and end up the lone heroin boss. That’s pretty much how the whole season has going, everybody wants everything and ends up with nothing. Even Eva’s storyline is built on that model.
Here is my hope for this season: All the Crowes except Kendal, Wendy and Dewey die. Wendy and Raylan hook up. Dewey uses the Bennet’s connections to sell half that heroin and with Audri’s as his hideout, becomes a rival kingpin vs Boyd. Ava dies in prison and Boyd goes on an Archer like rampage. Art retires peacefully and Rachel takes over and vows that as long as she is in charge, Raylan goes nowhere without Tim.
It’s fun to dream.
What was Wynn’s line? “Get some sleep; that place is exhausting” or something like that. I laughed loudly.
Harlan County is also exhausting
That would be wonderful. But Harlan County ain’t no fairy tale world.
Truthiness
Tequila Hooker >, =, or < Wendy Crowe
I'm inclined to say less than. #TeamWendy
FMK
F Tequila Hooker, seems like she could be fun
M Wendy Crowe. Seems like a women who’s devoted to the family
K Tequila Hooker, get my money back.
I’ve still got Mara at the top of the leaderboard this season, but Wendy is a close second and definitely greater than the Tequila Hooker.
@Enrico Pallazzo: Right there with you. #TeamWendy fo life!
Woah, has no one else mentioned that Constable Bob is coming back? There was a quick shot of his crappy car roaring up a road in the previews for next week. If this has been mentioned, I apologize.
I missed that and now I’m pretty excited.
Well don’t we have quite the little collection of car scientists here.
Yeah that wasn’t Bob’s car it was Dewey’s Pinto. Although a Dewey v. Bob drag race in Pintos is now a dream of mine.
Yeah, I thought that was Dewey’s towed car there.
Wasn’t it a Pinto (or maybe a Gremlin, can’t remember, whatever, they’re similar-looking) that was hooked up on the back of the Dewey/Danny tow rig? I thought it was that car we saw.
People underestimate that car at their own peril.
constable bob for motherfuckin president! turns out he’s the baddest badass in all of harlan.
Listen, Art, it’s time to drop your grudge and give us all what we want…
Just one “I’m gettin’ too old for this shit”.
Hah, yeah, the Art v. Herschel episode. That was great.
Didn’t he say something like that when he tracked down the guy with the oxygen tank a few season ago?
There’s just too much going on in Justified right now to fit anyone else in. The Crowes, Raylan, and Boyd are all too mixed up with each other to give anyone else a lot of time. Eva’s storyline would be great, except that there isn’t any time to develop it, even with the extra minutes the show has been tacking on. Tim and Rachel could both have awesome stories going as well but we don’t see much of them anymore.
Chicks cannot hold their smoke, dat’s what it is
They must be waiting for Art to be exactly two days from retirement before they kill him off. It probably is some kind of Hollywood by-law.
MMMMMMEEENNNNNNNDOOOOOOZZZZZZAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!
I expect him and Todd Packer to go down in a ball of fire together.
My random thoughts from last night’s episode:
– Raylan Givens: so good looking, hot escorts give him a 50% discount on their daily rate (also, $500/day for one that looks like the one in the bar last night would be a steal)
– Wendy Crowe: mom of the year and MILF of the year. I thought she was rocking a pretty flattering top last night
– I pumped a fist for Dewey Crowe at the end. He finally took Boyd’s advice and stood up for himself, and it was great to see him break loose, even if it might not end so well for him when all is said and done.
– After his whole “I’m still the goddamn boss” speech and mentioning he’s got a week and a half left, I’m on board with some of the others who think Art’s about to die. Hopefully him and Raylan reconcile before Art shuffles off the mortal coil and/or rides off into the sunset.
– Ava in Jail is still a slow burn, but I continue to think that that storyline can only be judged after we see how it plays out. No matter what, Ava is an important character because of her role in Boyd’s life, and we saw last night that she’s plainly frustrated with him and starting to pull away (see how their prison conversation ended) because she’s losing faith that he can do anything to help her get out of jail and even suspecting how hard he’s trying or cares. What happens to her will have a huge impact on Boyd’s character, and it seems like it’s building to a major boiling point next week.
An awesome hour-plus of TV, and next week Dickie Bennett returns. Rejoice, people.
I think the the escort was doing a bait and switch. You are more inclined to buy something when you think you are getting a great deal. Her regular rate probably is $500 but if she says flirtatiously that just because you are handsome enough, I’ll take half off, it makes a man feel good and therefore more apt to purchase.
I thought Art said something earlier this season about being 8 months from retirement.
Art’s not retiring in a week and a half that’s when Raylan’s vacation will be over.
RE: that escort thing: that is nothing. Try being so good looking that massage therapists give you half off.
Dickie Mother F’N Bennett!!!! So looking forward to next week’s episode.
Hell yes!
I tweeted Leonard Chang and VJ Boyd yesterday that it kind of sucks that we know more about Kendal than we do about Tim. Chang disagreed but I still think I’m right, and that it sucks.
“I’m really digging this cool new marshal from Tennessee-aaaaand Dewey just ran him over.”
Did he run over Miller? I thought it was Danny that he hit while Miller was shooting at him…
lulz
“I wanted the stream of people running through that door to keep going. Wendy and Kendal could have pulled guns on Raylan and Miller, then Tim and Rachel could have pulled guns on Wendy and Kendal, then Limehouse could have pulled a gun on Tim and Rachel, then they all could have chased each other through the rooms of the whorehouse like an episode of Scooby-Doo. I would have liked that.”
Yes!!!
That really would have been awesome. Take away the Scooby Doo line and turn it into a shootut and that one shootout could have been an entire episode.
next week dickey bennett, next week dickey bennett!!!
Set up for next season:
Raglan redeems himself by hunting down Art’s killer…..because the foreshadowing of ” I’m still the goddamn boss” was pretty heavy.
Very true, Duchess…….I’m sure someone could make a twitter feed of unusual spell-check substitutions…..
how often do you use the word raglan that that is your go to word?
Raylan (and fuck you Apple spell check and old man proofread)
I was waiting for the old man in the nursing home to tell Boyd…
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Also: Eric Roberts and Eric Stoltz for season 2 True Detective.
That would certainly be one way to get people to talk less about True Detective.
Bunk and McNulty or GTFO
Blasphemy.
Hated that Dewey shit at the end. Otherwise a much better episode than last weeks.
I also wish Country Avon ran a crew made up of Stringer, Weebey, Bodie and Slim Charles.
Where’s Wallace?
Bodie for life.
fuck I miss Bodie.
The discussion of what is the proper term for a group of assholes was the highlight of the year for me.
A gander, it’s always a gander. Yes, geese and Raylan are the real assholes here.
I think the boob DEA agent who went down like Frazier was that worm trying to out Batman’s identity in The Dark Knight.
Hey Horatio Cornblower:
[www.youtube.com]
Oh, and I don’t know what the hell it is on the second half of that video.
Sadly for his career I know exactly what you’re talking about and still can’t place him in Batman.
Thought that was him
Just doin God’s work, my friend.
THANK YOU!
Still not sure about this season, but between The Ghost of Raylan Future and the Shakespeare twins it was a whole lot more fun than the last 2 episodes.
Can anyone confirm what my wife and I thought we heard last night? When Darryl was telling Wendy that she would get her cut, to us it sounded like he called her Ms. Crowder. The volume on FX is so weird where I have to crank it up to 45 sometimes just to hear some of the dialogue. Before anyone makes an old joke, I am only 35 people so shove it.
Also, Wendy is not only a cool mom but a very hot mom as well.
I thought I heard that too
I didn’t hear it either but yeah, I have to turn FX up to 45 too so it’s not just you bro.
@Palin
I understand your point and I’m saying you heard it wrong.
@Wagonbaker: My point here was it sounded like he called her Ms. Crowder and she is a Crowe. We may have heard it wrong but it didn’t sound like it.
@Wagonbaker
I need her in KY jelly as well.
Oh, you meant Kentucky. I guess that is slightly less incesty.
Well, my statement stands.
He said she’d get her cut. I don’t know if he meant it though. Pretty clear he wants/needs her in KY.
Didn’t they say the guard went to ground immediately and nobody could find him? I think that’s why Boyd hasn’t killed him yet.
“Hey, where’d that guy with the stab wounds run off to?”
Seriously, that story-line is fucked.
Yep
Right, that doesn’t look suspicious at all.
They did say that ,which makes no fucking sense. Why would he even do that if he had to immediately go into hiding? Not like he’s some rich dick who doesn’t need to work.
I thought that last scene with Dewey freaking out as he drove off more of a call back to Boyd doing the same thing in the show’s 2nd season.
Exactly. I don’t get why people are comparing Dewey and Jesse all the time.
I think this season has been pretty awful. The DEA version of Raylan in Memphis was a total eye rolling moment. He was basically Scooby Dumb to Raylan’s Scooby Doo. Just seemed so ridiculous and such a trope.
The Crowe’s are terrible. They aren’t the least bit threatening. The Crowe’s are basically the flea market knockoff version of the Bennetts. I don’t give two shits about the kid or Alicia Witt’s character. If they die, they die.
I think they should have focused on Hot Rod and Avon in Memphis this season as ancillary villains and not the shitty ass Crowe’s. The actors are much better in their roles and the characters are more compelling.
Overall it is pretty disjointed and terrible. The Amy Smart storyline went nowhere. The Paxton/Russian whore thing didn’t really lead to anything. The Haitian was the only interesting character in the whole Crowe clan and he was killed off. It is amazing how much this show has fallen off this year. I feel like I am watching out of obligation at this point and appreciation for what it was before.
this season has been great, fuckhaters
i’d rank it as season 1>2>5>4>3 so far. 5 or 6 could end up taking the cake but it all comes down to the finale’s
I really don’t understand some of the criticism from Mattox and others. I’ve watched since the beginning and the attraction for me ( besides the great dialogue and acting ) has always been how the incredible stupidity and ineptitude of the criminals. The only exception is Boyd. He stands head and shoulders above the rest because he is literate, clever and always seems to have a plan to be a step ahead of the law and his rivals in crime. The exceptions to the all the other shithead outlaws were Quarles and Limehouse and maybe Wynn to a lesser extent.
As for Rappaport, I think his overdone accent is hilarious and I look forward to it every week. A big , dumb hick without a clue…he is perfect for this show.
I guess I am also in the minority on this but I’m loving the women’s prison drama. I want to see just how far down the dark path Ava will go. If ya’ll remember, this is exactly what Limehouse warned her about a few seasons back. I want to see how it all plays out.
Also the storyline between Raylan and Art is intriguing as all hell.
As someone said before-even the lowest-grade ep of this show is still better than any of the other garbage these days.
I’m enjoying this season with the exception of “The Adventures of Ava in Jail”, but I do think it’s a good thing that next season is the last season. There’s only so many ways to have Raylan and Boyd go at each other through proxys and, as pointed out above, we’re running out of those.
Still love the dialogue; some of the best on TV.
@Mattox:
“The Crowe’s are terrible. They aren’t the least bit threatening. The Crowe’s are basically the flea market knockoff version of the Bennetts. I don’t give two shits about the kid or Alicia Witt’s character. If they die, they die.”
In the book, the Bennets were basically Crowes North (smarter and more capable Crowes). They changed the patriarch to a matriarch and the last name to Bennet. That’s why these Crowes don’t work. The Florida Crowes are reactionary morons–the kind who punch a cop and then get mad when they get arrested for it as if they’re the victims. In the books, the Florida Crowes were used to illustrate the laziness/stupidity of FLA criminals. So the actors have to play these guys like lazy idiots, and the writers have them aspiring to lead. I think that’s the problem with this seaosn.
I do love this season though.
Agree completely on this season. I love this show and want to defend it, but its getting harder and harder to do this season. With Dewey not home yet, the Mexico heist is STILL nowhere close to over, which wouldn’t be fine if it were in any way a compelling storyline. The trip down and back has had so many double-crosses and broken/re-formed alliances I feel like I’m watching one of those shitty Pirates of the Caribbean sequels. All of which makes it only the SECOND most boring storyline on the show: Ava and her fucking heroin, Jesus.
And I can’t be the only one who thinks this… Michael Rapaport is clearly holding a relative of someone very powerful in the entertainment industry hostage. How in God’s name is this guy getting work?? When he said “smooth as a strippers ayuuussss” last night I audibly groaned and had to turn it off for half an hour before I could come back. Pretty lame line just as written, but I could’ve ignored it if it’d been delivered by someone slightly competent. When Boyd asked Avon to kill him last night, I almost jumped out of my seat with excitement; but no, instead Avon’s brother, an actual interesting character played by a great actor, bites it instead. I love this show, but they’ve put themselves in a serious hole and need to start climbing out asap.
I agree and disagree. I agree that this season hasn’t been up to Justified’s standards. But it is still Justified and I am loving every second of it.
The Crowes are awful? get the fuck out of here.
@Palin Givens – I think they’ve spread the story too thin, added too many background characters and watered down their overall narrative. It has just be a complete mess and as you have said, has hurt some of the characters’ arcs we enjoy most like Wynn, Tim and Rachel.
Yeah, that was a little too hamhanded, but the delivery of “…an’ to get some riiiibs” had me rolling.
I love me some Dewey Crowe so the more screen time for him the better. This season is more and more about him, which in my book is a good thing.
@Otto Man I agree the character was great and he played it well, it was just the way it was presented that had me rolling my eyes. They open with a shot of him hitting a dead center with all his shots on target from a revolver, sippin from a flask and clearly being the asshole of his office. Just beating the audience over the f’n head with the character and how he’s basically Memphis Raylan.
That whole scene played more for me like something from a CBS procedural than Justified.
@Mattox: I will not totally disagree with you as this season has not been as exciting as the last four. I will say that I like a lot of the characters they have been able to incorporate into the show, but we just haven’t been given enough of them.
Between catching Tonin in a cargo hold to Wynn Duffy being relegated to ordering non-ass tasting coffee, it feels like we the viewers have been robbed of some potential great screen time from veteran actors.
If they die, they die was a nice touch about Wendy and Kendal. How very Ivan Drago of you.
I liked Eric Roberts, Memphis Shitkicker, but on the rest of this I’m with you.
A season with Country Avon, Roscoe, and Hot Rod would’ve been great.
DEA Agent Marley. The ghost of Raylan Future.
I think the DEA agent was to serve as a warning to Raylon.
Drinks on the job (which Raylon does now and then), never sees his kids, shoots quickly, can’t resist jumping on a case without going through the proper channels (“Are you going to tell SAC?”), forming relationships with people on the wrong side of the laws he is upholding….