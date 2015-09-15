What’s On Tonight: Kurt Sutter’s ‘The Bastard Executioner’ Debuts On FX

FX

The Bastard Executioner (FX, 10 p.m.) — Kurt Sutter’s period drama gets its time in the spotlight tonight. The series premiere sees Wilkin Brattle, a former knight for King Edward I, try his hand at farming — and find he misses killing people too much to ever be happy plowing potatoes. Since this is Sutter, expect lots of blood, violence and death — you know, all of the things we cherish most in truly great TV shows. “The Obvious Choice”

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8 p.m.) — The finalists perform for the last time at Radio City Music Hall (and another reality competition show is that much closer to going off the air … for a little while at least.)

Big Brother (CBS, 8 p.m.) — Hey guys! Remember this show? Yeah, it’s still on.

Dancing With the Stars: First Dances (ABC, 9 p.m.) — If two hours of celebrities dancing wasn’t enough for you last night, you can relive all of the jive action by looking back at each pair’s first dances and getting some behind the scenes rehearsal footage.

Total Divas (E!, 9 p.m.) — Paige gets a marriage proposal; Brie and Bryan butt heads over his future; and Jon’s stand-up career isn’t off to great start.

Yukon Men (DSC, 9 p.m.) — Season four premieres and things get serious. Large wolf packs roaming close to the village, dog-mushing team leadership being called into question and something known as the Dark Days is happening.

Zoo (CBS, 9 p.m.) — The season one finale sees Jackson and the gang trying to solve the world’s animal pandemic — aka the crazy-ass virus/bacteria/whatever-the-hell it is that’s causing perfectly sane animals to lose their sh*t and try to kill humans. Things probably don’t work out for the homo sapien side.

Ink Master (Spike, 10 p.m.) — Throat tattoos aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

Public Morals (TNT, 10 p.m.) — While Muldoon and Latucci are off on a double date, Kane is planning to avenge Mr. O’s death.

Real Husbands of Hollywood (BET, 10 p.m.) — The group’s annual pilgrimage to the NBA All-Star Weekend hits a few roadblocks thanks to insane groupies and Regina Hall.

Tosh.O (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) — In which Tosh shares the spotlight with his audience and teaches us all how to recognize when we’re ready for the NFL.

Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris (NBC, 10 p.m.) — Neil Patrick Harris’ variety show — which is basically just his Oscar-hosting performance drawn out over an entire TV season — premieres with Reese Witherspoon lending her face as the celebrity guest announcer.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — We learn about banana billionaires, good-natured pirates and a jazz legend.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: John Stamos on Kimmel; Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande on Fallon; Jake Gyllenhaal on Colbert; Josh Brolin on Meyers; Alice Cooper on Corden; and Paul Bettany on Conan.