What’s On Tonight: ‘Pose’ Confronts Old Traumas And Deals With A Setback

FX

Pose (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — After a medical setback, Blanca struggles to reassemble the House of Evangelista. Meanwhile, Pray Tell confronts old traumas when an exciting new category is proposed.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Demi explains to Chris how conflicted she is between staying and exploring a relationship with a man she cares deeply for and leaving for a certain woman she can’t stop thinking about back home.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Joshua Cody moves in with his family in South California, where he is pulled into a life of excess.

The Detour (10:30 p.m. TBS) — Nate finally gets married to save his family.

Mysteries Decoded (9:00 p.m. CW) — Jennifer Marshall and MJ Banias head to West Virginia to investigate if the Mothman may be back. In 1967, following the deadliest bridge collapse in U.S. history, rumors began swirling that the appearance of a mysterious winged creature, part bird, part man, may have been a warning of the impending disaster.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: A look at some of the ways women are combating sexism, including the battle against the pink tax and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s stand for equal pay.

Lights Out with David Spade: Isla Fisher, Dave Attell