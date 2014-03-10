15 Times You Might Have Seen Jon Hamm On Television And Didn't Even Know It

You’ve probably found yourself watching an old TV show at one time or another and asked, “Is that handsome fella Jon Hamm?” Well, if you were watching a TV show that never made it past two seasons and aired on CBS or the WB, then it most certainly was Jon Hamm.
Well, today is Jon Hamm’s birthday so what better time to take a look back at the years before he became Don Draper and was just another struggling actor pigeonholed into the role of “random handsome guy”? Hamm might not have the Murder, She Wrote cred of Bryan Cranston, but this list of blink-and-you-will-miss-him parts on forgotten series is still impressive.
1. Ally McBeal, Gorgeous guy at the bar — 1997
“Compromising Positions”
2. The Hughleys, Buzz — 2000
“Lies My Valentine Told Me”
3. Space Cowboys, young pilot #2 — 2000
4. Kissing Jessica Stein, Charles — 2001
5. Providence, Burt Ridley — 2000-2001
various episodes
6. We Were Soldiers, Capt. Matt Dillion — 2002
7. Gilmore Girls, Peyton Sanders — 2002
“Eight O’clock At The Oasis”
8. The Division, Inspector Nate Basso — 2002-2004
various episodes
9. Charmed, Jack Brody — 2005
“Ordinary Witches”
10. Point Pleasant, Dr. George Forrester — 2005
“The Lonely Hunter,” “Who’s Your Daddy?”
11. CSI: Miami, Dr. Brent Kessler — 2005
“Payback,” “Three-way”
12. Numb3rs, Richard Clast — 2006
“Hardball”
13. The Sarah Silverman Program, Cable Guy — 2007
“Muffin’ Man”
14. What About Brian, Richard Povich — 2006-2007
various episodes
15. The Unit, Wilson James — 2006-2007
various episodes
Never give up. Never never never give up. Until it’s time to stop trying.
Figuring out when that is will kill you. Life!
That picture for We Were Soldiers is actually from Mad Men season 1.
Damn you, Google image search. He’s got a military uniform on though, good ’nuff.
He actually got character names! I expected like five of those to ne “guy who hangs dong.”
Be
I love that picture of “The Division” because I can’t tell you any of those ladies names.
He was the best in The Increasingly Bad Decisions of Todd Margaret.
His guest spot on Bob’s Burgers is probably my favorite of the entire show’s run.
I imagine that meeting being hilariously short.
Bouchard: “We need you to play a talking toilet.”
Hamm: “Okay. Let’s get hot dogs.”
Basically shows how terrifyingly difficult it is to be an actor. You can be an attractive, talented man and still not get a good role until you’re nearly 40. And he barely got Mad Men, the suits at AMC had to be convinced by Matt Weiner.