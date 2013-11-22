32 horrible facts that will make you hate every QB

QBs are the superstars of football. If football were acting then QBs would be Tom Hanks. QBs are super important, play the toughest position in the game, and are generally looked upon as gods, except if they are on rival teams. They are handed the world on a platter and probably poop literal gold nuggets.
But QBs are still human. Therefore, QBs still do horrible things. Horrible, scummy, terrible things that would make you want to kill all of them. I have done extensive research and discovered horrible habits of every QB.
Warning, you may never enjoy football again.
1. Jay Cutler doesn’t do the hand wave when you let him into your lane
2. Ryan Tannehil talks on Blue Tooth while waiting in line, and glares at you when you accidentally answer him
3. Joe Flacco likes to interrupt you when you talk
4. Geno Smith wears socks with sandals
5. Jason Campbell likes to get on the subway train before people get off
6. EJ Manuel drives 40mph in the passing lane
7. Sam Bradford uses too many hashtags #KSK #Bullshit #HORRIBLE #tweeting
8. Chad Henne doesn’t cover his mouth when he sneezes
9. Matt Ryan talks loudly in movie theaters
10. Carson Palmer never brings his own beer and just mooches off yours
11. Drew Brees orders food at a restaurant 5 minutes before closing
12. Tony Romo won’t stop posting stupid baby pictures to facebook
13. Aaron Rodgers never holds the elevator door
14. Russel Wilson uses the word “Preggers” in conversation
15. Jake Locker always shows up late
16. Cam Newton doesn’t replace the toilet paper roll, just leaves the new roll on top the tank
17. Tom Brady eats his pizza with a fork
18. Colin Kaepernick walks slowly in the middle of the sidewalk
19. Andy Dalton thinks the Star Wars Prequels are better than the Original Trilogy
20. Case Keenum corrects your grammar
21. Christian Ponder won’t shut up about his diet
22. Matthew Stafford picks the urinal next to you even when no one else is in the bathroom
23. Eli Manning goes in the express lane with more than the item limit
24. Alex Smith can’t decide what he wants in the Starbucks line
25. Mike Glennon says the punchlines of jokes you tell before you say them
26. Nick Foles is a story topper
27. RG3 talks with his mouth full
28. Andrew Luck gives weak high fives
29. Ben Roethlisberger leaves his cart in the middle of the isle at the grocery store
30. Matt McGloin wears too much cologne
31. Peyton Manning farts and blames other people
And the worst one of all.
Philip Rivers likes Scrappy Doo.
There is a special seat in hell for you, Philip Rivers.
oh god laserface
Totally.
Cartoon Laserface will haunt our dreams for eternity.
Almost as funny as Sarah Silverman.
but, I already hate every quarterback.
I eat pizza with a fork :-( I am a horrible person.
With you, V-bro. I don’t want greasy hands.
And……….I sit when I pee at home. Yup. There. I said it. I own it. I don’t want piss splatter on my feet or walls or my St. Rob Ryan candle that sits on the back of the toilet guarding against upper decker.
I am not sure your parents told you this, but you are allowed to hold your dick when you pee in order to “aim.” [www.youtube.com]
/allowed at night when you don’t want to turn on the light to avoid pissing all over the bathroom.
No worries L Ron, I also pee sitting down.
It started as a night thing, now my laziness extends to most home pees. And no, you can’t hold your pee pee stick. That’s how you make baby Jesus mad and go to the dark burny place where women won’t go with you to the bathroom for love time.
Harf Harf.
Cuntler, you almost made me think V-bro is a shemale
(shudders)
what’s this talk about my privates :-)?
Just piss on the seat and floor, who cares, your wench should clean it up if you have house trained her properly.
Rill as a child: [www.youtube.com]
As long as you don’t get in flame wars about what “real pizza” is we are OK with you’re forking around.
When you let the dog out, just piss in the yard.
I always piss in the neighbors yard and blame it on the dogs.
?
How can you not have mastered taking a piss while standing? You practice every day
She does not have a Go Girl (TM)…… yet.
@Moose: “she” being me? I assume? It’s Friday and my brain is foggy. However, growing up in the backwoods of Kentucky forced me to learn the joys of outdoor urination at an early age.
Most of my house pissing is outdoors. Gotta mark that shit.
I Gawkered this thread all to hell. New York pizza is the shit and Chicago style is anti-semitic, peeple forget that.
Using a cell phone while popping a squat is a lot easier than standing there, holding yer dick, looking at your phone, some asshole in the urinal next to you is trying to chop it up. I just wanna do my business, read some funny shit, and be done with it.
I learned my lesson about texting while pissing. Brand new S3, dropped right into the piss filled bowl. Now I sit down if I’m needing to read something or text someone.
Looks like some of us lack Bathroom Cell Phone Discipline. PRACTICE!
If I’m sittin, I’m shittin.
If Phillip Rivers somehow gets into the hall of fame, may the sculptor of the busts, immortalize Marmalard forever in Laserface.
With moutheyes
“27. RG3 talks with his mouth full”
Eat fresh
EJ Manuel and Drew Brees are the worst of the worst. BURN THEM!
/gets told this is just satire
….BURN THEM!!!
Brees is rapidly becoming the New Brady. Burn him,
“24. Alex Smith can’t decide what he wants in the Starbucks line”
He really wanted the Grande Hazelnut Macchiato, but Andy Reid told him to just check down to the safe vanilla latte.
This is amazing!
haha, nice
Fuck and yeas.
or yes.
If Drew Brees did order food minutes before that particular restaurant closed, I’m sure he would leave a generous tip and personally thank the kitchen staff for an excellent meal. He may even sign an autograph or two, if the staff wanted him to.
HERM: DREW BREES ALWAYS ASKS FOR THE BILL RIGHT AWAY SO THE SERVER CAN CLOSE OUT HER NIGHT.
Drew might be ordering food 5 minutes before closing, but its only because he will be delivering it to the homeless. Note: He will be busy, because there are lots of homeless people in New Orleans.
Peter King hates Cam Newton because he’s black.
+40% Legitish maybe
A beige QB in Wichita is the only legit QB.
Herm: JOE FLACCO IS THE MOST NEUTRAL QB
Peyton audibles to a shart after consuming Papa John’s.
But when Flacco does interrupt, it’s because he’s got something ELITE to say.
“Ben Roethlisberger will rape you.” seemed like too obvious of a choice.
Yea, that and Vick will torture and kill your dog. Before I read this those were the only two QBs I actually hated.
Same.
Ah, the isle of grocery stores. What a magical, wonderful, tropical shopping experience.
I hear it’s lovely this time of year. Was thinking of taking the old ball and chain down there for some R & R. Days spent lounging in the seafood section, nights dancing in the beer cave.
I used to Spring Break there.
The deals on 2-for-1’s is always stellar
The only annoyance there is when you get sand in your gouda.
Romo posts a shitload of baby pics on Facebook, but when it gets late he accidentally posts them on other people’s pages.
You better believe that’s a burn.
+6
Jay Cutler only eats the canned cat food. None of that dry shit for him.
Jay Cutler will leave disemboweled mice on your front doorstep.
Those are gifts, don’t you dare throw them out.
Ginger Podracer Rocket was too much for me, I just fucking lost it
As a yinzer, I can defend Big Ben by saying the aisles at the Ye Olde Giant Eagle supermarket are about as big as the brains of the people that work there. I may also add that when Big Ben sees a narrow gap, he has no choice but to let little Ben park right in the middle, invited or not.
Blane Gabbert stops at the top of the escalator to check his cell phone
No wonder Rodgers’ collarbone snapped. He’s wedged in an elevator door.
Joe Flacco needs jokes explained to him.
Ryan Fitzpatrick wants to know if you’ve got a minute for the environment.
Jay Culter’s should have just been his name.
And apparently EJ Manuel has listend to Dennis Leary one too many times.
Jay Cutler waits until you enter the room with the litterbox in it to take a dump … and then doesn’t cover it up.
And wow, Carson Palmer is a bastard.
I think you switched Matt Ryan’s and Geno Smith’s no offense folks.
Trent Green drools all over you and your furniture.
[www.youtube.com]
That is absolutely delicious and I am going to hell for the laughter it elicited from me.
I am a horrible person, and I will feel awful when they start showing Trent Green CTE specials on TV. And I’m really just piggybacking on greatness, here, as The Onion did it first and better: [www.theonion.com]
I will never get tired of that Laserface picture.
What about QB Bills?
(supertecmobowlshoutout!)
I’m pretty sure there are worse things about Big Ben and the former Sanchise.
TA DA DA DA DA DAAAAAA, YA BETTA ASK SOMEBODAAAAAAY
Jay Cutler will wait until you let your guard down before he makes his presence known.
To be fair, Scrappy and Woodhead have a lot more in common than just Philip Rivers adoration…
Y’ALLLLLLLLLLLL BETTA SCRAP SOMEBODAAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!!!!
To be fair to Elisha, he only knows how to count by food group, so he always thinks he has 5.
19. Andy Dalton thinks the Star Wars Prequels are better than the Original Trilogy
Wow, he really doesn’t have a soul. Here all this time I thought it was just another joke.
Andrew Luck needs to go to Tom Brady school
Before
[images.ftw.usatoday.com]
After
[images.ftw.usatoday.com]
Dammit, the proper after
[images.ftw.usatoday.com]
No, I think it was right the first way.
Most of these jokes sailed over Josh Freeman’s head.