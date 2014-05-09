6 Last-Generation Gaming Innovations That Need To Die This Generation

Like every generation of gaming, the Xbox 360/PS3/Wii era saw the introduction of number of new, innovative gameplay mechanics. Some of these ideas still hold up well, but others probably should be driven out to the country and left by the side of the road as the eighth-generation of gaming gets into full swing.

Here are six trends that defined the last generation of gaming, but hopefully won’t dominate the PS4, Xbox One and Wii U…

Free Running

Simply run at a structure and suddenly you’re scaling it like Spider-Man — it’s easy to see why people were exciting by free running when it was first introduced in Assassin’s Creed. It was okay if it felt kind of clunky, and that you’d often find yourself stuck or dropping off the side of a building to your doom. They’d fix that in later games!

Except they never really did. Six-and-a-half years after the release of Assassin’s Creed, I’ve yet to encounter a free-running system that truly feels like the free-flowing experience I was promised. Instead it’s always a start-and-stop thing — you get a good run going for a few seconds, but then you hit a figurative or literal brick wall, or accidentally leap off a roof into a cluster of enemies.

“But they just need more time to smooth out the kinks!” you say, “It’ll work some day!”

I’m not so sure. Frankly, I think free running may be fundementally broken. The idea, in theory, is that the system is supposed to feel liberating, but it’s anything but. You feel weighed down — like you’re glued to every surface. A traditional “push the A button to jump” approach actually feels much more liberating. Turns out covering every structure in your game in Velcro just isn’t that fun.

Cover-based Shooting

Much like free running, it’s easy to see why cover-based shooting initially wowed people. Up until Gears of War, the shooter hadn’t been a particularly deep genre. You ran around and tried to put more bullets into your enemies than they put into you, which was fun, but I don’t blame people for thinking maybe the genre was capable of something more.

Cover-based shooting gives the impression that your shooter has a greater level of depth and strategy to it, but in most cases it’s just an illusion. Most games that rely on cover-based feel like fancy, HD remakes of Duck Hunt. You sit in one place behind a wall and wait for the ducks/nazis to pop their heads out of the grass. Cover-based shooting can perhaps still live on as one tool in the shooter toolbox, but the era of “cover-based shooter” being an entire genre has to end.