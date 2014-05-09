6 Last-Generation Gaming Innovations That Need To Die This Generation

Here are six trends that defined the last generation of gaming, but hopefully won’t dominate the PS4, Xbox One and Wii U…
Free Running
Simply run at a structure and suddenly you’re scaling it like Spider-Man — it’s easy to see why people were exciting by free running when it was first introduced in Assassin’s Creed. It was okay if it felt kind of clunky, and that you’d often find yourself stuck or dropping off the side of a building to your doom. They’d fix that in later games!
Except they never really did. Six-and-a-half years after the release of Assassin’s Creed, I’ve yet to encounter a free-running system that truly feels like the free-flowing experience I was promised. Instead it’s always a start-and-stop thing — you get a good run going for a few seconds, but then you hit a figurative or literal brick wall, or accidentally leap off a roof into a cluster of enemies.
“But they just need more time to smooth out the kinks!” you say, “It’ll work some day!”
I’m not so sure. Frankly, I think free running may be fundementally broken. The idea, in theory, is that the system is supposed to feel liberating, but it’s anything but. You feel weighed down — like you’re glued to every surface. A traditional “push the A button to jump” approach actually feels much more liberating. Turns out covering every structure in your game in Velcro just isn’t that fun.
Cover-based Shooting
Much like free running, it’s easy to see why cover-based shooting initially wowed people. Up until Gears of War, the shooter hadn’t been a particularly deep genre. You ran around and tried to put more bullets into your enemies than they put into you, which was fun, but I don’t blame people for thinking maybe the genre was capable of something more.
Cover-based shooting gives the impression that your shooter has a greater level of depth and strategy to it, but in most cases it’s just an illusion. Most games that rely on cover-based feel like fancy, HD remakes of Duck Hunt. You sit in one place behind a wall and wait for the ducks/nazis to pop their heads out of the grass. Cover-based shooting can perhaps still live on as one tool in the shooter toolbox, but the era of “cover-based shooter” being an entire genre has to end.
Nailed it. 100% correct.
The only way motion controls won’t be worthless or annoying would be if they worked it out to function like Joaquin Phoenix’s video game in ‘Her’. I would be okay with being able to sit on my couch, relax and just move my fingers and thumbs to play the game. It would beat jumping around like a dick any day.
I totally thought about the video game from Her multiple times when writing this article.
That would be more intuitive than other uses. But hope it happens.
Regenerating health/shields. Let me fucking die in peace.
Also, heavy emotional plots. You will never be a movie, no matter how hard you try. I play games to have fun, not play a third rate interactive B-film. Bring back Boogerman.
Oh my God, if someone did a Boogerman remake I wouldn’t be able to buy it hard enough.
So much this. I loved health and armor that you had to pick up.
But I love getting speared by a tree branch over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over………..zzzzzzzzzz Sorry I feel asleep. And over and over and over again.
[Watches you kill Lara Croft over and over] you’re doing this on purpose, aren’t you?
Cover-based shooting can be o.k., but try deploying a bipod in Battlefield 4 and you’ll keep finding the barrel of the rifle pointed into the middle of a wall just inches below where it would logically go and utterly incapable of functioning.
The REAL new feature that needs to go is the complete lack of testing that goes into most new games. Massive bugs are never corrected, despite constant “updates” and DLC releases. Basically, fire the higher-ups at EA who haven’t played a video game since “Pong” and replace them with players.
Absolutely agree. Paying 60 bucks to be a Beta tester is just complete disdain for your customers. Arkham Origins was the one that made foam at the mouth. Months of terrible customer support until I finally just gave up on getting my preorder DLC. All the places Batman got stuck or the game froze sucked the fun right out of that one.
Fallout New Vegas made it so I’d never buy any game within the first couple of weeks after release. So many bugs, with some still unfixed.
I hear ya on the GoW cover based shooting, that got old quick and it never really felt as intense as i bet they wanted it to feel..But i thought Max Payne 3 did a pretty solid job of having enemies move around and force you out of hiding (either flanking or w/ grenades)..(for whatever reason i’m thinkin’ of the airport level at the end w/ the trippy music)..
I agree. Things like the bipod issue in BF4 is something that should have been caught immediately by the developers, or in the very first rounds of QA testing. Half the time I think everyone in the chain of command is like “fuck it lets run it live”
Don’t really understand the first one. I find the free running in Assassin’s Creed pretty seemless. If you know what you can and cannot climb it works really well. Also, Mirror’s Edge 2 will be amazing.
Well, you’re supposed to be able to climb on *everything*. If there’s a set of things you can and can’t climb on you have to discover through trial-and-error the system doesn’t work.
I thought it was perfect in Saints Row IV.
@BigBallOfHate: Saints Row IV is a national treasure.
No love for the Prototype games, where it actually makes sense?
Horde mode needs to be done away with for awhile. As it is, seems like a lazy way to put a co-op bullet point on the box.
I havent made it past the first one because aren’t you the same person who posted the sunset overdrive gameplay video yesterday…. is that not the free flowing free running you want? doesnt look like it can get better
Good list, but I just kinda feel like taking away cover-based shooting seems nigh impossible at this point. People will bitch about realism and all.
super xray vision made zero sense in The Last of Us.
This was a ordinary guy in the real world that for some reason developed sonar during the apocalypse?
what was that about?
Well it was radar … Not xray, but makes sense in a way. When the world goes to shit, and there is no noise pollution it would be Mich easier to hear people moving around. Maybe they made it too easy to tell where people were, but overall the premise made sense.
Disagree. The game is a 3rd person perspective. You (the player) can do enough looking around for baddies with the camera while Joel sits quietly until you’re ready to move him. That was just the developers/programmers/whatever going along with this tired trope.
Doesn’t really explain the sonar qualities of his detection skills, but it would be significantly easier to hear in a post-apocalyptic environment with no traffic, no fluorescent lights, no air conditioning etc. And evolution happens fast when people are dying at that kind of rate, so those who survive the longest will be those with the best hearing, the sharpest vision, the fastest legs, etc.
Not trying to truly defend it here, but I think it was an attempt to take one sense and create it as another, which they felt would help the player. It was sound visualized, as sonar basically is in the real world, and they just felt it would be too difficult without it. And to me, there were times when it actually added some atmosphere.
It was listening mode and it made sense.
You know how you can hear more at night than during the day.
There is less static noise at night, than during the day. It would be the same for a post apocolyptic world.
Take New York for example. If you have been there you know how noisy it is day or night. Now take out all the people and see how eerily quite it is.
I don’t think cover-based shooters need to go away entirely. For war games they make sense. But they also need to release Goldeneye style “press A as fast as you can and don’t bother aiming” games occasionally.
I agree with most of this except the points about on-rails action sequences and free-running. Free-running is cool, and maybe it’s hard or takes a while to learn how to avoid getting stuck or slowed down, but you definitely can achieve facility with that stuff. As for the on-rails stuff, I think it can be well-done, although a lot of it isn’t.
I’m still playing Spider-Man 2. The only game I’ve played with motion controls was Twilight Princess. I didn’t outgrow video games. They outgrew me (cries)
I like all these things.
Well then, you’d be very sad if I was king of video games (some day…just biding my time).
I don’t think these things necessarily need to go away, but they should definitely be toned down. I agree, for instance, that I don’t need or want to be trudging through a skill tree every other game I play…. but every 4th or 5th game? I wouldn’t mind that.
I like the rpg elements. I don’t like losing all my skills. Mass Effect…
Shooters should be cover based. Hiding and shooting makes sense. Hiding and shooting a wall that I am hiding behind sucks.
I freaking hate leveling in multiplayer shooters. Makes no damn sense!
It’s way too time consuming, considering there’s a new BF or COD (or pick your other favorite FPS) every 8 months or so.
I can barely force myself to play FPS games without leveling/unlocking elements at this point. It gives me the sense that I’m accomplishing something, when I’m really just running in circles doing the same thing over and over for 10-15 minutes at a time.
On-rails Action Setpiece: That fucking section on MGS Revolvergenceanceasdasdad when you go down a tower. I died at least five times because I couldn’t understand when I was supposed to be in control.
And yes, fucking yes, WE STILL NEED A JUMP BUTTON, STOP THAT “RUN TO THE LEDGE AND HOPE HE JUMPS THIS TIME” CRAP!
Thanks. 100% solid article.