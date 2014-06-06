6 Things ‘Mortal Kombat X’ Should Do To Get Lapsed Kombatants Playing Again

So, what does Mortal Kombat X have to do to get old time fans back on board? Here’s a few bloody good ideas…
I’m pretty sure no human being has this much blood in their entire body, never mind their head.
Make the Gore Ridiculous Again
The violence in recent Mortal Kombat games has gone down the wrong path — regular punches, kicks and attacks barely cause any bloodshed at all, while Fatalities have become overly detailed and clinical, to the point they’re more gross than fun.
Mortal Kombat violence needs to be absurd. Every punch needs to send spurts of bright red blood flying everywhere, and the Fatalities should be ridiculous — falling arcade machines and Johnny Cage nut punching people to death, not the torture porn-ish stuff the last game served up.
Bring back Bear Blowjobalities!
Bring Back All The Alities
Speaking of Fatalities, the next game needs to have all the Alities. Animalities, Brutalities, Friendships and, of course, Babalities. Hell, make up some new ones! Abnormalities! Turn into a mutant freak and tear your opponent apart. Dualities! Have a clone of your guy appear so you can destroy your opponent with a tag team finisher. Beastiality! Uh, wait, maybe not that one.
Drop The Stupid Storyline
Back when 99% of video game narratives were “save the princess/kill the aliens” everyone praised Mortal Kombat’s “complex” (er, sorry, “komplex”) back story, which apparently went to Ed Boon’s head, because now every Mortal Kombat is weighed down by confounding, meandering plots. I mean, how many times has this series killed Liu Kang by now? Who actually cares about this stuff?
If you can’t sum up the story in a quick text scroll, it’s not worth having. Shao Kahn invites everyone to an island to fight each other, Goro shows up, blah blah Netherrealm, Liu Kang wins. That’s all you need!
Okay the MK9 story is incredible I have no idea what you’re talking about.
This.
You’re right — Ed Boon’s Pulitzer was probably lost in the mail.
^ I thought it was really hard to sit through. Injustice had an awesome storyline and some good mechanics though, so maybe MK can tap into some of that success.
I’m willing to forgive MK9 a lot for its opening. Johnny Cage as the clueless doof is really funny.
Multiverse MK universe FTW!
I don’t know what this author is talking about… Story mode gives us an idea of what the creators intended, in a more in-depth way…
I dug the hell out of the last MK. Actually, I even dug Deadly Alliance and Deception. But then again, I even have a soft spot for the Sub-Zero game and the one that had Liu and Kung Lao. The only ones I never really dug were 4, Armageddon, MK vs DC and whatever the hell the solo Jax game was. So I am pumped either way.
Nudalities, clearly.
Unfortunately Goro’s the only fighter willing to do full frontal (Johnny Cage is up for a tasteful butt shot though).
I disagree about the off-puttingness of the violence. I want the morbid brutality cranked up to Quentin Tarantino and Paul Verhoeven co-direct Silence of The Lambs. I want the losers to be genuinely afraid of dying, and I want them to beg for their lives.
It’s reading comments like this that makes me so happy I’ve tied my real name to this site.
I’m totally with you. Specially the torture porn part.
I hate to disappoint you, but MK’s dev team -hates- Hsu Hao. I wouldn’t count on seeing him again.
The story mode was awesome. Sure, it’s goofy and stupid. So what? That’s the point. Movies like ‘Big Trouble in Little China’ are goofy and stupid, too. The goofy and stupid story has been with them since the early 90s; its as much a hallmark of the series as the goofy and stupid -alities. And the solid single-player experience the story mode provides give the MK franchise a character that separates it from similar titles (and more value, IMO).
BTILC isn’t a good point of comparison because it’s a screwball comedy taking place inside and around a kung-fu movie, and both are really well-done (COME AT ME, MANCINI.) But I do agree that having a story drive the single-player mode is an absolute necessity.
BTLIC is one of the movies that inspired the creation of the franchise in the first place. One of Lo Pan’s henchmen was even the inspiration for Raiden.
So while they’re not perfectly lines up in terms of genre, it does provide some insight into the sensibilities of the people who make these games.
To my greatest fan – Johnny Cage
Gotta say it wasn’t the greatest story, but I thought the story mode from the last game was insane but kinda awesome.
How about kreate-a-karacter? I loved that in Armageddon.
One word(kind of): SODOMALITY!
Motorboatality!
Idk what you’re talking about, but mk9, Armageddon, and deception were all good games. With the latter being the best of the 3. I’m confident that they’ll build from the last one and fix the few things that were off about it to give us a great addition to the series.
discovery of reptile?…..more like playing the trilogy and realizing Noob Saibot was in game one, then going back to try and unlock him.
i had to create a user just to post this. this list you just created is every single thing that led to the decay of mortal kombat.
1. When i played mortal kombat 1 when i was like 12 years old i didnt think it was some goofy game with ridiculous violence i though it was badass violence 100% realistic. The heart of mortal kombat is brutal violence not 3 stooges with blood violence.
2. If the development team focus on 1 or 2 fatalities they will come out awesome if they instead have to deal with 6 variations of gimmick fatalities you get the shit we got on mk 3
3.Casual players dont need a storyline every game developer knows this but you know who keeps a franchise alive……… nerds basement dwellers you know what they want…… storylines and plots so they can keep they erotic fanfiction about your game going for years to come.
4. this point is actually great again with focusing on fewer characters means better developed characters
5. again 100% correct i may be overrreacting to the first 3 points
6. Fuck you its not goofy. Mortal kombat has to be dark and violent because they want 12 years old like me when i played the original to go “oooooohhhhh fuck his head exploded” and feel they are seeing some horrid brutal thing that they shoudnt have seen. when they grow up jaded like us “then” it becomes goofy.