Check This Out: An 8-Bit Hobbit Game With Real Dragon Action

#8 Bit #Video Games
04.03.14 4 years ago

In order to promote their upcoming giveaway of a Desolation of Smaug Limited Edition Collectors set, Cinefix created this “8-Bit” (really 16-bit) video that recaps the first two movies.

I’m in love with the RAGE DWALIN, but then I was already in love with Rage Dwalin.

If this were a real game I assume the Gollum questions scene would comprise 80% of the game, much like the first movie. David Dutton, the animator, regrets he did not have enough time to create an 8-bit comb-over for Stephen Fry’s character. Not as much as I do, David.

The collector’s set comes with bookends and is $80. Or you could win one by drawing a character for Cinefix in 8-bit style, their giveaway ends April 15th. Either way you get to enjoy this video for free because the internet is glorious. I would actually pay these guys money for the 8-bit Hobbit soundtrack to play in a continuous loop while I’m at work. (Because writing the news is like fighting a dragon, GRRR, MYSTERY PLANE WHERE ARE YOU?!?)

Around The Web

TOPICS#8 Bit#Video Games
TAGS8-BIThobbitThe HobbitTHE HOBBIT: THE DESOLATION OF SMAUGvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP