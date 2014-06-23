A 12-Year-Old Boy Faked His Own Kidnapping To Avoid Having To Go To The Dentist

Nobody likes going to the dentist, but a 12-year-old boy in France hated going to the dentist so much that he actually faked his own kidnapping to get out of it. The boy originally just ran away, but after getting caught by a police officer he upped his game with a fake kidnapping story. According to The Local:

When quizzed by police the youngster immediately said he had been abducted from the nearby town of Bagnols. He even gave the officers a detailed description of the man who had abducted him – “European looking, aged in his thirties, of muscular build with a height of around 1.70 and a vertical scar on his right cheek”. The kidnapper was also wearing a black shirt and light jeans according to the boy. Police quickly drew up an e-fit image of the alleged abductor.

The truth finally came out when cops, after a month long investigation, reviewed surveillance footage and realized that the kid’s story didn’t add up. That sucks that the police wasted a month of resources looking for a kidnapper that didn’t exist, but it’s probably going to suck even more to go through life as the kid who was too much of a pussy to go to the dentist. Aside from the kidnapping lie part, the whole thing was pretty much ripped from a Bob’s Burgers episode.

