A 7-Year Old Florida Boy Told On His Mom For Having A Meth Lab In Her Trunk

Not every shred of news associated with Florida headlines has to be stupid and mind-numbingly embarrassing for the several good people who still live in the Sunshine State. For example, today’s report about a woman busted for having a trunk full of meth-cooking supplies is only partially stupid, because the rest of it is pretty inspiring. The 27-year old mother in question was taken into police custody after her 7-year old son told her unidentified landlord, who refers to himself as the boy’s uncle, about “mommy’s bad stuff in her car,” according to WESH News.

When he checked the trunk, the uncle/landlord discovered the bag in question, right next to some of the young boy’s toys, and immediately identified them as everything a person might need to brew up some crystal meth. How he knew that and why he had previously been searching the Internet to learn about cooking meth were questions that were not asked, but at least the woman is being held by police while the boy is somewhere presumably safe and free of meth.