A Brooklyn Man Is Using Craigslist To Find A Woman To Bathe In Ramen Noodles

Great news, ladies of Brooklyn! If you’re currently a little light on cash and an extra $175 sounds like just the thing to help you make rent this month, then one local man is answering your prayers this week. According to a very unique Craigslist ad posted on Saturday, this gentleman, a foodie perhaps, is looking for a woman who will come over to his apartment for a half hour, and he doesn’t even have to be there. Instead, he’ll let you in, probably show you around a little in case there’s a problem and you need to know where a fire extinguisher or phone is, and then it’s up to you to put on a bathing suit and sit in a bathtub filled with Ramen noodles for 30 minutes.

I know, I couldn’t believe how good this sounded either!

Because some people like to be pranksters on the Internet (is nothing sacred?) the Daily Dot already reached out to this connoisseur of fine but affordable pasta to see if this was indeed an actual opportunity, or instead an elaborate ruse to shame some unfortunate soul. Me? I’m a believer in man, so I’m just going to assume that it’s real.

After all, I live in Florida, so a guy who likes to eat Ramen noodles after a woman has bathed in them for 30 minutes would probably be the 43rd strangest thing that I could see on a random Tuesday.

