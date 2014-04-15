A Brooklyn Man Is Using Craigslist To Find A Woman To Bathe In Ramen Noodles

#Craigslist #Food
Senior Writer
04.15.14 7 Comments

Ramen Bathtub

Great news, ladies of Brooklyn! If you’re currently a little light on cash and an extra $175 sounds like just the thing to help you make rent this month, then one local man is answering your prayers this week. According to a very unique Craigslist ad posted on Saturday, this gentleman, a foodie perhaps, is looking for a woman who will come over to his apartment for a half hour, and he doesn’t even have to be there. Instead, he’ll let you in, probably show you around a little in case there’s a problem and you need to know where a fire extinguisher or phone is, and then it’s up to you to put on a bathing suit and sit in a bathtub filled with Ramen noodles for 30 minutes.

I know, I couldn’t believe how good this sounded either!

Because some people like to be pranksters on the Internet (is nothing sacred?) the Daily Dot already reached out to this connoisseur of fine but affordable pasta to see if this was indeed an actual opportunity, or instead an elaborate ruse to shame some unfortunate soul. Me? I’m a believer in man, so I’m just going to assume that it’s real.

After all, I live in Florida, so a guy who likes to eat Ramen noodles after a woman has bathed in them for 30 minutes would probably be the 43rd strangest thing that I could see on a random Tuesday.

(Original banner via Shutterstock)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Craigslist#Food
TAGSbrooklyncraigslistcraigslist adsFOODGROSS BRORAMENRAMEN NOODLES

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP