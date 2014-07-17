A Drunk Pervert Posed As A TSA Agent So He Could Grope Random Women

Let this news story be an important lesson to both male and female travelers everywhere – just because a person is wearing a blue shirt and asks you to step into a TSA booth, it doesn’t mean that he or she isn’t a big, old pervert. A 53-year old man was arrested at San Francisco International Airport after he had a few drinks and decided to get a little bold with his convenient outfit. Wearing a blue polo and khakis, the man grabbed a pair of blue TSA gloves and asked a female traveler who had already been cleared to step into a booth with him, and he proceeded to grope her.

But like any daredevil, this guy pressed his luck by going back for seconds, and actual TSA agents noticed him leading another woman into a booth, at which point they called the police and had him arrested. However, despite one scumbag being cuffed for his disgusting behavior, it probably didn’t help that the folks at KPIX basically laid down the diabolical blueprints for copycats.

And Step 4: Profit??? But seriously, stop being perverts, you guys.