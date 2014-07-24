A Genius Dad Is Revolutionizing The Water Balloon Game On Kickstarter

What’s better than one water balloon? ONE BILLION WATER BALLOONS, though we’ll settle for one hundred at once. “Wait, how is that possible?” you’re probably not asking. Well, say hello to Bunch O Balloons, an invention by dad scientist Josh Malone that “makes it easy for kids of all ages to prepare 100 water balloons in just ONE minute, giving you enough water balloon ammo for any battle.”
How does this magical device work? That’s what Malone’s Kickstarter is for — well, that and he’d like some of your money to fund his dream. His the-balloons-tie-themselves-!!! dream.
Look out, Calvin’s mom.
Someone on the Shark Tank had an inferior version of this. This guy just trumped them in a big way.
Making the water balloons yourself is part of the water balloon war.
So wait, it’s not re-usable? you throw the whole things out after your fill the 30 balloons and buy another?
