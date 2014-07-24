A Genius Dad Is Revolutionizing The Water Balloon Game On Kickstarter

#Kickstarter
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.24.14 12 Comments

What’s better than one water balloon? ONE BILLION WATER BALLOONS, though we’ll settle for one hundred at once. “Wait, how is that possible?” you’re probably not asking. Well, say hello to Bunch O Balloons, an invention by dad scientist Josh Malone that “makes it easy for kids of all ages to prepare 100 water balloons in just ONE minute, giving you enough water balloon ammo for any battle.”

How does this magical device work? That’s what Malone’s Kickstarter is for — well, that and he’d like some of your money to fund his dream. His the-balloons-tie-themselves-!!! dream.

Look out, Calvin’s mom.

Via Kickstarter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kickstarter
TAGSBALLOONSinventionskickstarterWATER BALLOONS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP