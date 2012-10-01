A Guide To The Many Different Looks Of The Very Good Looking Jon Hamm

UPROXX favorite Adam Scott posted the image you see above on his Twitter recently, with the tease, “The Greatest Event in Television History Oct 11 Midnight Adult Swim.” Little is known about said event, other than it’s a 15-minute special that Lance Bangs co-directed with Scott, who told EW, “We are reconstructing a piece of television history.”

So, until next Thursday, all we can do is stare at that photo of Jon Hamm sporting a mustache and wearing a cowboy hot, the latest look for the Mad Men star, who since first playing Don Draper in 2007, has gone through dozens of them. FYI: they all people like us look like piles of soggy coffee grounds by comparison, including Sick Jon Hamm, just one of the many looks in our incomplete, yet definitive Jon Hamm Style Guide. This one’s for the ladies…and the men.





(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)