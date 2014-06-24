A Man Got Pinched By A Scorpion While Reaching For Bananas. In A Walmart. In Pittsburgh.

Nope.
A man shopping at a Walmart in the South Hills got more than a bargain while shopping for some bananas.
He got a pinch from a scorpion. [KDKA]
NOPE.
The man had his 2-year-old and 3-year-old children in the cart when he reached into the box of bananas and felt a pinch.
“I yanked my arm out and flung it, and this scorpion flopped to the ground,” he said. “I was standing there in disbelief looking and there was another shopper there and people started to converge, and sure enough it was a scorpion.”
NOPE.
He wasn’t seriously injured, but did see a doctor to check it out. The man says the experience has made him think twice before reaching into a box of bananas again.
I think that’s the appropriate takeaway here.
They’re really stepping up the viral marketing for Mortal Kombat X
That’s almost as awful as actually eating a banana ::shudders::
Produce + Walmart = death
That’s freaking horrifying.
Don’t they sting with their tail? A pinch from their pincers is just their way of showing they LOVE you.
It depends on the size of the pincers vs the size of the stinger.
Pittsburgh Scorpions are truly the grittiest of scorpions
Isnt it common courtesy for a scorpion to yell “GET OVER HERE!” before attacking?
You don’t have problems like this in the frozen pizza aisle. I’m just saying.
NOPE NOPE NOPE. Fuck that’s some scary shit. Doesn’t help that that there’s no sense of scale in that picture, which makes it seem really big. And wet. Hmm… has it been stomped to death there?
Yes, he stepped on it. This happened at the Wal Mart in my neighborhood and this story made major headlines here last week. Along with the “face plant guy” from the Luke Bryan concert. Reppin’ Pittsburgh, aw yeah.
@Jodi Marie Care to explain why no one has nuked that Walmart from orbit yet?
Let’s all wish for a speedy recovery for Mr. Bananagrabber. There’s still money in the banana stand.
Guess that’s why that box was on sale.