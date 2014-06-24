A Man Got Pinched By A Scorpion While Reaching For Bananas. In A Walmart. In Pittsburgh.

Nope.

A man shopping at a Walmart in the South Hills got more than a bargain while shopping for some bananas. He got a pinch from a scorpion. [KDKA]

The man had his 2-year-old and 3-year-old children in the cart when he reached into the box of bananas and felt a pinch. “I yanked my arm out and flung it, and this scorpion flopped to the ground,” he said. “I was standing there in disbelief looking and there was another shopper there and people started to converge, and sure enough it was a scorpion.”

He wasn’t seriously injured, but did see a doctor to check it out. The man says the experience has made him think twice before reaching into a box of bananas again.

I think that’s the appropriate takeaway here.

Source: Death and Taxes