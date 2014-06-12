A Man Wearing A GoPro Freaks Out When He Comes Face To Face With A Shark

Going into the water in Australia should be illegal. If you don’t get stung to death by a jellyfish the size of a phone book, a Great White Shark will eat you alive. A man wearing a GoPro learned this the hard way when he jumped off a cliff into Sydney Harbour, and came face to face with Jaws. It’s a good video, but I wish at the end, the shark had Deep Blue Sea‘d the poor bastard. Then again, that’s how I wish all videos ended.

