A Man Wearing A GoPro Freaks Out When He Comes Face To Face With A Shark

06.12.14

Going into the water in Australia should be illegal. If you don’t get stung to death by a jellyfish the size of a phone book, a Great White Shark will eat you alive. A man wearing a GoPro learned this the hard way when he jumped off a cliff into Sydney Harbour, and came face to face with Jaws. It’s a good video, but I wish at the end, the shark had Deep Blue Sea‘d the poor bastard. Then again, that’s how I wish all videos ended.

