A Man Wearing A GoPro Freaks Out When He Comes Face To Face With A Shark

Going into the water in Australia should be illegal. If you don’t get stung to death by a jellyfish the size of a phone book, a Great White Shark will eat you alive. A man wearing a GoPro learned this the hard way when he jumped off a cliff into Sydney Harbour, and came face to face with Jaws. It’s a good video, but I wish at the end, the shark had Deep Blue Sea‘d the poor bastard. Then again, that’s how I wish all videos ended.
Well at least he was already in the water when he pissed his pants.
That is like parachuting into the savannah and of course landing on a lion.
I’m convinced that wildlife are attracted to GoPro cameras.
He came out that bitch like ‘about to get views in the millions!’
Haven’t all these outrageous “shot with a GoPro camera” viral videos been bullshit ads put out by GoPro?
Yes because a Great White Shark just happens to be in the same part of the ocean where some guy with a camera is.
I know this is Australia but this is clearly bullshit.
There’s some good evidence out there that this was fake, including a comparison of the shark at two points that shows it to be a different shark, and the same footage being used in another video.
…
That being said: AAAAAHHHHHHH! I’m moving to Nebraska.
It’s still a good video.