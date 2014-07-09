A Prostitute Has Been Accused Of Murdering A Google Exec Using Heroin

Boy meets girl. Boy hires girl. Boy takes hired girl aboard a yacht. Hired girl injects boy with heroin. Boy suffers “medical complications.” Girl pays no attention to boy, and instead drinks wine and gets the Hell off the yacht. Boy dies. I know what you’re thinking: that sounds like a wonderful fairy tale. But it actually happened in my new favorite bedtime story, The Google Executive and the Prostitute.

Police arrested a 26-year-old high-priced call girl from Georgia on Friday after she shot heroin into a Santa Cruz tech executive on his yacht and fled when he overdosed. Alix Catherine Tichelman and 51-year-old Forrest Timothy Hayes found each other online and had met a few times before their Nov. 26 encounter on Hayes’ 50-foot yacht, Escape, at the Santa Cruz Small Craft Harbor, said Santa Cruz Deputy Police Chief Steve Clark. Tichelman provided heroin for Hayes, a Google executive, while they were inside the yacht, police said. A surveillance video from the boat shows that Hayes was “suffering medical complications” and lost consciousness, Clark said. She made no effort to help him, and instead gathered her belongings and even gulped a glass of wine before she drew a window blind and left.

Hayes was discovered the next morning, as lifeless as AltaVista. Tichelman, who deserves to be thrown in the slammer for her first name alone, was arrested last Friday, “on suspicion of second-degree murder, destruction of evidence, and transporting and providing narcotics.” Her bail has been set at $1.5 million. Ironically, she’s never been more popular on Google.

