A ‘Tremors’ Reboot Will Soon Burst Forth Into The World

What’s that rumbling? What the hell is going on? I mean, what the hell is going on?! Oh God, no! It’s a Tremors reboot!
Yup, that late night cable classic, Tremors, is coming back. Technically, the series never really went away with four direct-to-video sequels, a TV show and a video game, but this is, reportedly, going mark the series’ return to theatres. Don Michael Paul, whose directing credits include a Company of Heroes movie, Jarhead 2: Field of Fire, Who’s Your Caddy, and yes, two episodes of Silk Stalkings, will helm the new Tremors. So yeah, the Tremors series is in good (or at least appropriate) hands.
No word on the cast yet. Most people will insist Kevin Bacon and his beautiful blowout/mullet (blullet) needs to return as Val, but as long as Michael Gross makes an appearance as survivalist Burt Gummer, I’ll be happy.
You’ve got a lot of live up to, new Tremors movie.
I’m not sure whether to be upset or delighted that you reminded me that “Silk Stalkings” existed.
Go with your heart and be delighted.
MItzi Kapture was certainly delightful, at least.
Michael Gross is a must. Best sudden comeback in this season of Suits.
He has to be in it, these movies kept him eatin’ during the lean years.
It’s all coming up Gross!
I hope Reba is in it – and the bitch gets eaten.
I was thinking maybe we need some new blood, maybe Miley Cyrus? She’s got the corn-pone accent and all.
For the record – I am fine with Miley Cyrus getting eaten as well. It even fits with the storyline because she could be sticking her tongue out while the graboids were using their tongue things to smell/locate her and consume her BUT I demand Reba be eaten first and in a slow fashion. As if they are chewing her extra carefully for full flavor.
Maybe in this reboot they will explain who exaclty was Melvin’s parent? Was it the pottery lady or the guy in the trailer or did he just roam the streets with his basketball and pocket full of spare change.
Melvin was raised in the desert by the wolves.
Not by Graboids?
A dark day indeed when one realizes that they are not getting penetration with the Elephant gun.
This time, Burt Gummer is drilling into the earth to get at the Grabvoids where they live. NOW HE’S THE ONE BREAKING INTO REC ROOMS!
Or, ZOMBIE GRABVOIDS
It’s graboid. Not grabvoid.
I want to see them give birth again, those little tremors were nasty.
I just watched the first 3 movies with my son 3 days ago.. He saw them for the first time and wondered why these had not been remade yet. He will be so happy.
It’s cool that he enjoyed them, but I find it a bit depressing that Hollywood has cannibalized itself so much that a child’s first reaction upon seeing a good movie from before their time is to wonder why it hasn’t been remade.
I’d like to see a Critters Vs. Tremors movie.
YES!
More likely to get a Gremlins vs. Ghoulies match-up.
God I loved the Tremors movies so much.
Was gonna complain about reboots and remakes like a grumpy old man again but another bigger budge sequel would be fun
Can’t forget about the “Ass Blasters”