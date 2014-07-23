A ‘Tremors’ Reboot Will Soon Burst Forth Into The World

#Horror #Kevin Bacon
07.23.14 4 years ago 25 Comments

What’s that rumbling? What the hell is going on? I mean, what the hell is going on?! Oh God, no! It’s a Tremors reboot!

Yup, that late night cable classic, Tremors, is coming back. Technically, the series never really went away with four direct-to-video sequels, a TV show and a video game, but this is, reportedly, going mark the series’ return to theatres. Don Michael Paul, whose directing credits include a Company of Heroes movie, Jarhead 2: Field of Fire, Who’s Your Caddy, and yes, two episodes of Silk Stalkings, will helm the new Tremors. So yeah, the Tremors series is in good (or at least appropriate) hands.

No word on the cast yet. Most people will insist Kevin Bacon and his beautiful blowout/mullet (blullet) needs to return as Val, but as long as Michael Gross makes an appearance as survivalist Burt Gummer, I’ll be happy.

You’ve got a lot of live up to, new Tremors movie.

Via The Tracking Board

Around The Web

TOPICS#Horror#Kevin Bacon
TAGSDON MICHAEL PAULHorrorHorror rebootskevin baconMoviesREBOOTTREMORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP